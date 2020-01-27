Update on Plateau attacks: Police seek public assistance to arrest perpetrators

The Plateau state command of the Nigeria Police Force is “soliciting for vital Information that will aide the Police in arresting whosoever is involved in the attack” on Kwatas village of Bokkos LGA, “where 13 persons lost their lives while 5 persons were critically injured and receiving treatment at the General Hospital Bokkos”.

In a press statement dated 27/1/2020 and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, says, “immediately the Command received the information, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Isaac Akinmoyede, swung into action by deploying detectives, conventional policemen, and PMF personnel to the area with the directive to restore peace and arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act”.

According to the statement, those involved will “face the wrath of the law” and also urged “the good people of Bokkos LGA to remain calm and continue with their lawful business as the security men are on ground to restore peace”.