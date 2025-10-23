UPDATE: Boko Haram Launches Midnight Attack on Mafa Town, Burns Military Base and Trucks

Boko Haram terrorists launched a heavy attack on Mafa Town around 12:24 a.m., an assault that lasted for about five hours.Â

The attackers infiltrated the town, forcing soldiers to retreat and abandon their barracks, which were later set on fire by the insurgents.

The terrorists also burned down a nearby military outpost close to the MSU, though the warehouse in the area was not affected. Several trucks carrying goods meant for export to Chad were also destroyed in the attack.

According to reports obtained by the News Chronicle, the terrorists had entered Mafa earlier in the day and waited until nightfall to begin their assault.

Mafa is the hometown of Governor Babagana Zulum, where he once lived before becoming governor.

Security forces have since regained control of Mafa Town, but all business and social activities remain suspended as residents recover from the incident