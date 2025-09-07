UN Condemns Killing of 63 People in Borno by Boko Haram

The United Nations has condemned the killing of 63 people in Borno State by suspected Boko Haram fighters.

The attack happened on Friday in Darajamal, a community along the Bama-Banki Road in the Sambisa Forest. Five soldiers and 58 civilians were killed. The insurgents also set fire to more than 40 houses, vehicles, food supplies, and other belongings of resettled displaced persons.

In a statement Obtained by The News Chronicle on Sunday, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, described the killings as shocking and unacceptable. He stressed that civilians should never be targets in conflict.

Preliminary reports suggest that more than 50 people were killed, many others were injured, and some were abducted. At least 48 houses were burned during the attack, and the number of casualties may still rise.

Mr. Fall expressed condolences to the families of the victims, the people of Borno, and the Nigerian government. He urged security agencies to arrest the attackers and called for the immediate release of those kidnapped.

He added that the attack is another reminder of the growing insecurity in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states, where civilians including farmers, traders, and travellers have repeatedly been targeted.

The UN reiterated its call for all parties in the conflict to respect international humanitarian and human rights laws, protect civilians, and their property. It also pledged continued support for people affected by the violence.