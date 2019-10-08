UN appointment: Jonathan’s legacy of peace speaking for him -Timi Frank

…Cautions Buhari against ICC

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has described the United Nations’ appointment of former President Goodluck Jonathan as one of the rewards for leaving behind a legacy of peace in Nigeria.

Frank, however, cautioned General Muhammadu Bubari to think of the kind of legacies he will leave behind at the expiration of his tenure, adding that International Criminal Court (ICC) is no respecter of any president.

The United Nations (UN) Monday announced the appointment of Nigeria’s ex-President as its Special Envoy on Crisis Management. UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterre made the announcement.

But reacting to the appointment through a statement Tuesday in Abuja to congratulate the former President Goodluck Jonathan, Frank said “GEJ’s uncommon trait of leadership in Africa and beyond is an asset to the whole world.

“We will be praying to God to give Goodluck Jonathan wisdom, knowledge and understanding to manage this honour as the first African to hold this position.

“Jonathan’s love for humanity is a virtue every living being must imbibe. His humility, through the grace of God is beyond ordinary. Though being vilified at home by some elements of darkness but International community, where things work daily recognise him. A big congratulations to a peaceful leader,” Frank stated.

Recalling some of the statements of peace credited to the former President, Timi Frank said: “Statements like ‘if I lose this election, of course I will go back to my village. The country is not my father’s estate,’ My ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian,’ and ‘Let nobody rig for me,’ among others will forever differentiate Jonathan from the current General Buhari.

“In 2019 presidential election, when General Buhari was asked whether he will congratulate the winner if he loses the election, he (Buhari) simply said he would congratulate himself. That is desperation of the highest order.

“While Former President Jonathan is being honored worldwide, by the time General Buhari will leave office anytime from now, the world will be waiting for him to answer some questions bothering on human rights and the rule of law among others,” Frank stated.

The political activist also commended the United Nation for the honour done to Nigeria’s ex-President, saying “the body should not also fail to reward bad leaders for their contributions to humanity as well.”