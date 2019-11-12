UN Agencies Set For Youth Video Festival Awards Ceremony

There will be an annual Awards Ceremony of the Plural Plus Youth Video Festival (PLURAL+) on Wednesday at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have announced.

The goal of PLURAL+ is to ensure youth engagement in pressing social issues, both at local and global levels, by making their videos available through a variety of media platforms and distribution networks.

Since 2009, UNAOC and IOM annually have invited youth filmmakers from around the world to submit short videos exploring the topics of migration, diversity, social inclusion, and the prevention of xenophobia.

IOM Director General, António Vitorino, said “there are 38 million migrants under the age of 20. For 11 years, PLURAL+ has given youth a global stage to lead dialogues around social inclusion, diversity and migration. The initiative is committed to empowering the voices of our future in combatting the harmful, anti-foreigner narratives found in some of today’s media.”

In 2019, PLURAL+ received a record number of entries – over 1,200 videos from nearly 70 countries. Twenty-five finalists, representing 18 countries, have been selected for PLURAL+ awards this year, including three International Jury Award winners and one winner for the Prevention of Xenophobia Award. Other finalists are receiving awards from the many partner organisations of PLURAL+.

The High Representative for UNAOC, Miguel Ángel Moratinos, said “the success of PLURAL+ is a clear sign that young people around the world are hungry for opportunities to have their voices heard. Today, more than ever, PLURAL+ is a critical platform for youth that allows them to express their views on the challenges facing our world.”

The PLURAL+ winners will be announced during the Awards Ceremony on November 13, and they will have the opportunity to present their work and receive their awards from the members of the PLURAL+ International Jury.

High Representative Moratinos and DG Vitorino will attend the ceremony which will begin at 10 am, continuing until 1 pm in the ECOSOC Chamber.

To participate in the PLURAL+ Awards Ceremony, people are invited to RSVP at this address https://pluralplus.unaoc.org/rsvp/and to visit https://pluralplus.unaoc.org/ for more information.