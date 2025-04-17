UK Bans Meat and Cheese from EU Over Foot-and-Mouth Disease Fears

The UK government has imposed a temporary ban on travellers bringing meat and dairy products from the European Union into Great Britain.

The move aims to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), a highly contagious virus that affects livestock in parts of Europe.

The restriction, which came into effect on Saturday, April 12, applies to all meat and dairy products, regardless of whether they are packaged, duty-free, or included in sandwiches. It affects all individuals arriving in England, Scotland, and Wales, but excludes Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands (Jersey and Guernsey), and the Isle of Man.

The banned items include meat products such as pork, beef, lamb, mutton, goat, and venison, as well as items made from them, like sausages, and dairy products, including cheese, butter, and yogurt.

Travellers are permitted to bring in up to 2kg of powdered infant milk or food per person, as well as special medical dietary items.

“While the FMD source remains unidentified in parts of Europe, stricter border controls are essential,” said Tom Bradshaw, President of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU).

“It’s imperative we have a comprehensive cross-government biosecurity plan with the necessary investment behind it, and which would place these restrictions on a permanent legislative footing.”

FMD is not harmful to humans but can cause severe illness in animals, leading to blisters in the mouth and on hooves, lameness, and feeding issues. The virus can survive on contaminated meat and dairy products.

Authorities are concerned that improperly discarded food could be consumed by foraging wildlife or domestic livestock, potentially triggering an outbreak in the UK.

The government’s swift action follows a growing outbreak in several EU countries, with confirmed FMD cases in Germany (January 2025), and Hungary and Slovakia (March 2025).

A targeted ban on imports from these countries was implemented earlier this year before being expanded EU-wide.

The UK currently has no reported cases of FMD, but officials remain cautious. The most severe outbreak occurred in 2001, resulting in the culling of over six million animals due to just 2,000 confirmed cases. Another, more minor outbreak occurred in 2007, affecting eight farms.

The Guild of Fine Food, which represents independent food and drink retailers, criticised the rollout as rushed but acknowledged the need for protection.

“The ban on ‘holiday treats’ has been hurried,” said John Farrand, the group’s managing director.

“However, the food and drink industry supports the fact that we must protect our farmers and that biosecurity is paramount.”

He added that post-Brexit bureaucracy has already imposed significant constraints on small-scale importers and exporters.

Under the new rules, banned goods will be seized and destroyed at the border, and travellers could face fines of up to £5,000 in severe cases.

The government is expected to closely monitor the EU outbreak, and there are growing calls from farming groups to make the import restrictions permanent as part of a national biosecurity strategy.