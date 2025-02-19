UCL Playoff: Lookman Scores, Misses Penalty on His Return– See Teams Who Advanced

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 knockout stages continued on Tuesday night with four matches played.

Atalanta 1-3 Club Brugge

Club Brugge stunned a struggling Atalanta with another victory in Italy, securing a 5-2 aggregate win. The Belgian side dominated the first half, leading 3-0, with 19-year-old Chemsdine Talbi scoring twice and Ferran Jutgla adding the third. Atalanta introduced Ademola Lookman at halftime, and he made an immediate impact, scoring within a minute. However, he later missed a penalty, a decision that disappointed his coach, who stated that Lookman was not the designated penalty taker.

Bayern Munich 1-1 Celtic

Celtic came close to forcing extra time after holding onto their 1-0 lead for most of the match. However, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, who came on as a substitute, scored a dramatic equalizer in the 94th minute. Bayern advanced with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

AC Milan 1-1 Feyenoord

AC Milan took an early lead at San Siro, but their momentum was halted when Theo Hernandez received a second yellow card, reducing them to 10 men. Feyenoord capitalized on the advantage, leveling the match in the 73rd minute through Julian Carranza. With a 2-1 aggregate score, Feyenoord secured their spot in the next round.

Benfica 3-3 Monaco

A thrilling encounter saw six goals evenly shared between both sides. The first half ended 1-1, while the second half finished 3-3. However, Benfica advanced with a 4-3 aggregate win, having edged Monaco 1-0 in the first leg.

Upcoming Matches Tonight:

PSV vs Juventus

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Dortmund vs Sporting CP

PSG vs Brest

