UCL: Inter Edge Past Barcelona in Thrilling 120-Minute Battle to Reach Final

Inter Milan have secured their place in the UEFA Champions League final for the first time since the 2021/22 season, following a dramatic 4-3 victory over Barcelona at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro).

The win came after 120 minutes of fierce action, with the tie ending 3-3 in Spain and Inter narrowly advancing 7-6 on aggregate.

Match Recap

Inter struck first with goals from Lautaro Martínez and a Hakan Çalhanoğlu penalty in the first half. Barcelona responded after the break, leveling through strikes by Eric García and Dani Olmo. The Spanish side dominated possession and looked to have sealed the win with a late goal three minutes from time, only to concede moments later as Inter brought the match level again.

In extra time, it was Davide Frattesi who made the difference, scoring the decisive goal in the 120th minute—the only strike of the added period—to send Inter through to the final.

What’s Next

Inter Milan will meet the winner of tonight’s semifinal clash between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in the final, scheduled for May 30, 2025, at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.