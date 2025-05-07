Google Adds AI Tool to Make iOS Web Content Easier to Read

Google has launched a new feature called “Simplify” in its iOS app to help users better understand complex or technical web content.

The feature uses artificial intelligence to turn hard-to-read text into simpler language without removing important details.

This update is being released this week to iPhone users through the Google app.

The feature works by letting users select a portion of text on a web page.

Once the text is selected, a “Simplify” icon appears.

When tapped, the tool rewrites the selected part in a clearer, easier way, allowing users to continue reading without needing to switch to another app or search for simpler explanations.

Google created this tool using its Gemini model along with a technique developed by Google Research known as prompt refinement.

According to Google, people who tested the feature were able to understand and remember information more easily after reading the rewritten version.

By building this tool directly into its app, Google seems to be offering an alternative to external AI tools like ChatGPT, encouraging users to stay within Google’s ecosystem when reading or researching complex topics online.

An example shared by Google showed how Simplify can change a long, medical explanation into a version that uses basic terms and shorter sentences, making it easier for everyday readers to grasp.

Google says it focused on accuracy while making sure the new version of the text keeps the original meaning.

The goal is to support people who are trying to learn or understand unfamiliar subjects without overwhelming them with difficult language.

The feature is now rolling out to users with the latest version of the Google app on iOS devices.