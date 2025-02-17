UCH Resident Doctors Plan Indefinite Strike Over Power Outage

Resident doctors at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan have announced plans to begin an indefinite strike if power is not restored to their residential areas.

This comes after the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) reconnected UCH on February 12, following over 100 days of power outage.

However, the residential areas, including East Gate Road and Circular Road around the College of Medicine, were not reconnected, despite having prepaid meters with large amounts of credit.

The doctors, through a statement signed by the president and general secretary of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), expressed frustration with the situation.

They held an emergency congress after exhausting all options to resolve the issue with the hospital’s management.

The congress set a deadline of 4:00 p.m. on Monday for the restoration of power to the residential areas, warning that if this is not met, the strike will begin without delay.

Furthermore, the congress emphasized the need for the hospital’s management to prioritize the welfare of resident doctors, including processing the 75% accoutrement allowance for 2024.

The doctors also called for the continuation of the “call food” provision for those working late shifts and insisted on being involved in future discussions regarding the hospital’s power supply.

The doctors are also urging the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Dr. Jesse Otegbayo, to act swiftly and address their concerns to prevent further unrest.

If their demands are not met, the ARD has made it clear that they will proceed with the strike as planned.

