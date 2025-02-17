Nigerian Woman Reveals How Job Hunt Led to Chinese Cyber Fraud Syndicate

A Nigerian woman has shared how her job search led her into an alleged cybercrime scheme run by a Chinese national, Ling Yang, also known as Shoa Ming.

The witness, Jacob Lilian, testified before Justice D.I. Dipeolu at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

She recounted how she was unknowingly recruited into a fraudulent online operation at Genting International Co. Limited.

Yang, along with the company, is facing trial for cybercrime and advance fee fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested him in Lagos during a surprise raid named “Eagle Flush Operation” on December 10, 2024.

The charges include impersonation and fraudulent activities aimed at financial gain.

Lilian explained that she found the job through a WhatsApp group and applied for what was advertised as a customer service position at a company located on Oyin Jolayemi Street, Lagos.

Upon arrival, she was not required to submit any documents or credentials. Instead, she was tested on typing speed and later given the job without an offer letter.

The company provided accommodation for her on Lagos Island.

Her work involved reading from a prepared script, where she assumed the identity of a fictional person named Alani Thomas.

She was instructed to chat with foreign customers and gain their trust. After three days of communication, her employer would take over the conversation.

She stated that her monthly salary was N250,000, and all Nigerian employees were assigned computers and seat numbers.

However, she soon realized that the company controlled its workers closely.

Employees were escorted by security personnel between their residence and the office, and they had to submit their phones before starting work.

Lilian attempted to leave the job but felt trapped due to the strict surveillance.

She described the EFCC raid as her rescue from the situation.

During the hearing, the prosecution requested an adjournment to present additional evidence, including the computer containing the scripts used in the operation.

Justice Dipeolu has adjourned the trial to April 11, 2025, for further proceedings.

