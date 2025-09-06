spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 6, 2025 - 10:50 AM

UBEC Begins Review of Teaching Materials to Align with New Curriculum

News
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commenced a comprehensive review of teaching and learning materials to ensure full alignment with the recently updated national curriculum.

 

According to the Commission, the review exercise goes beyond simply updating textbooks. It is designed to strengthen the entire supply chain of instructional resources, establish strict quality assurance measures, and guarantee that every child has access to the right tools needed for effective learning.

 

The initiative is closely linked to the Federal Government’s HOPE-EDU programme, particularly the Disbursement Linked Indicator (DLI) that focuses on providing sufficient, quality-assured learning materials for literacy and numeracy. As part of this effort, UBEC is working with states and schools to align the new curriculum with structured pedagogy packages and revised usage guidelines.

 

Officials say the goal is to better equip teachers and learners, while also strengthening teaching practices in classrooms across the country.

 

Education experts note that the move will not only support foundational learning but also help reduce learning poverty, moving Nigeria closer to the goal of ensuring that no child is left behind in accessing quality basic education.

 

Previous article
Politics as a Contest of Supremacy Between Betrayals and Loyalists
Next article
Okeite and the Rot of Failed Leadership
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Gunmen Strike in Dandume, Katsina; Patients, Vehicles Set Ablaze in Ambush

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Gunmen launched a deadly attack on Garin Magaji in...

Okeite and the Rot of Failed Leadership

Stanley Ugagbe Stanley Ugagbe -
There is an old saying that when the fish...

Politics as a Contest of Supremacy Between Betrayals and Loyalists

Bagudu Mohammed Bagudu Mohammed -
Politics, as it is practiced in Nigeria, is less...

Ekiti State: What? Who will upset the applecart?

Abiodun Komolafe Abiodun Komolafe -
In a Special State Broadcast on Tuesday, Governor Biodun...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

BREAKING: Gunmen Strike in Dandume, Katsina; Patients, Vehicles Set Ablaze in Ambush

News 0
Gunmen launched a deadly attack on Garin Magaji in...

Okeite and the Rot of Failed Leadership

Opinions 0
There is an old saying that when the fish...

Politics as a Contest of Supremacy Between Betrayals and Loyalists

Opinions 0
Politics, as it is practiced in Nigeria, is less...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join