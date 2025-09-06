UBEC Begins Review of Teaching Materials to Align with New Curriculum

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commenced a comprehensive review of teaching and learning materials to ensure full alignment with the recently updated national curriculum.

According to the Commission, the review exercise goes beyond simply updating textbooks. It is designed to strengthen the entire supply chain of instructional resources, establish strict quality assurance measures, and guarantee that every child has access to the right tools needed for effective learning.

The initiative is closely linked to the Federal Government’s HOPE-EDU programme, particularly the Disbursement Linked Indicator (DLI) that focuses on providing sufficient, quality-assured learning materials for literacy and numeracy. As part of this effort, UBEC is working with states and schools to align the new curriculum with structured pedagogy packages and revised usage guidelines.

Officials say the goal is to better equip teachers and learners, while also strengthening teaching practices in classrooms across the country.

Education experts note that the move will not only support foundational learning but also help reduce learning poverty, moving Nigeria closer to the goal of ensuring that no child is left behind in accessing quality basic education.