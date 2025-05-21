Turning Asset Recovery into Social Impact: Why Government Should Sell Emefiele’s Forfeited Estate to Civil Servants

The recent handover of a sprawling Abuja estate comprising 753 duplexes and apartments allegedly linked to former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele to the Federal Government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is both a triumph in the fight against corruption and a golden opportunity to address Nigeria’s housing crisis.

If the Federal Government is truly committed to the objectives of the National Housing Policy, then this estate must not be left idle, misappropriated, or sold off to the privileged few. Rather, it should be converted into affordable housing for civil servants, teachers, health workers, and middle-income earners, through a transparent and equitable housing scheme.

This approach would serve multiple purposes:

Delivering Justice with Impact:

Channeling recovered assets into public good sends a powerful message that justice can produce real dividends for the people. Housing civil servants in properties once acquired through illicit means reinforces public trust in governance.

Advancing the National Housing Policy:

Nigeria’s housing deficit remains a serious challenge. Utilizing existing infrastructure to house workers is a strategic and cost-effective way to bridge this gap, especially in urban areas like Abuja.

Supporting Worker Welfare and Retention:

Access to affordable housing remains a key component of employee motivation and retention. Civil servants are the engine of government operations; providing them decent housing will enhance their dignity, productivity, and loyalty.

Promoting Transparency and Equity:

This must be done openly—through a competitive mortgage scheme or cooperative structure involving the Federal Mortgage Bank, PENCOM, and reputable housing associations—to prevent elite capture.

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, should act swiftly to develop a framework for this initiative. This is not just about housing—it is about demonstrating that government assets belong to the people and should serve their most pressing needs.

The government has a rare chance to transform recovered corruption proceeds into a sustainable social impact. Let it be remembered that justice was not only done—but seen and felt by everyday Nigerians.

I. M. Lawal

Lawalabusalma@gmail.com