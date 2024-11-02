Tunde Onakoya and Veekee James Announced as Hosts for the 2024 Future Awards Africa

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) has announced Guinness World Record holder and chess master Tunde Onakoya and award-winning fashion designer Veekee James as the hosts for its 18th edition.
The event, set to take place on November 10, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, will celebrate young achievers in fields such as sports, fashion, arts and literature, law, governance, journalism, acting, content creation, technology, and innovation, among others.
Speaking on the choice of hosts for this year, Ayodeji Razaq, Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, expressed confidence in Tunde and Veekee, both past TFAA winners, calling them “the perfect pair to lead.”
According to him, they embody “the excellence, resilience, and innovation that define The Future Awards Africa—a platform celebrating young African talent that pushes boundaries and drives meaningful change.”
Each year, The Future Awards Africa, known as the “Nobel Prize for Young Africans” by the World Bank and as the “Most Important Awards for outstanding young Africans” by Forbes, recognizes individuals aged 18 to 31 who are making significant impacts across diverse sectors.
See the list of nominees for The Future Awards Africa 2024:
Education
- Odunayo Aliu
- Kudakwashe Foya
- Obasanjo Fajemirokun
- Jennifer Jonathan
- Aramide Kayode
Journalism
- Adesuwa Giwa Osagie
- Zainab Bala
- Blessings Mosugu
- Eniola Olatunji
- Abubakar Ibrahim Olaye
Content Creation
- Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)
- Winifred Nwania (Zeelicious)
- Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air)
- Nonye Udeogu (This Thing Called Fashion)
- Folagade Banks (Mama Deola)
Creativity and Innovation
- Shamsuddeen Jibril
- Zonna (Zo Culture)
- Anita Ashiru
- Salvation Uzoma (Ke0la)
- Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe (IBQuake)
Health and Fitness
- Olabintan Odunola
- Yewande Benn
- Kiki Diorgu
- Olusina Ajidahun
- Amanda Ihemebiri
Community Action
- Chioma Ukpabi
- Damilola Uzoma-Udoma
- Doreen Omosele
- Stanley Anigbogu
- Ridwan AbdulRazaq
Arts and Literature
- Mayowa Alabi (ShutaBug)
- Samson Bakare
- Sylvestre Nsengimana
- Ahmed Alsagheer
- Damilare Kuku
Photography
- Omoboyejo Oyewusi (ItsBoye)
- Onuchukwu Timothy (MyDadsBoss)
- Chika Onuu
- Enoshowo Eworo (Captured by Adesuwa)
- Ifeoluwa Babalola (SnappCode)
Activism and Advocacy
- Fauzuddeen Mahmud
- Amrah Aliyu
- Jude McKelvin Oseh
- Tolulope Theresa Gbenro
- Mukthar Halilu Modibbo
Fashion
- Ikechukwu Urum (Founder, Jabari Model Management)
- Phupho Gumede K
- Muftau Femi Ajose (Founder, Cute Saint)
- Amy Aghomi
- Olayinka Ashogbon (Founder, AshLuxe)
Law
- Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa
- Anita Osarieme
- Victoria Oloni
- Ayooluwa Oderinde
- Bernice Aseinof
Film
- Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist)
- Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pinkof)
- Tola Okodugha
- Fadamana Okwong
- Feyifunmi Oginni
Professional Service
- Hammed Kayode Alabi
- Mark-Anthony Ezeoha
- Felix Ohaeri
- Stanley Nweke-Eze
- Aboyowa Ikpobe
Entrepreneurship
- Promise Ovai Kenneth-Odum (CEO, Rukkies Decor)
- Oluwole Fapohunda (CEO, Seven30 Real Estate Ltd)
- Bayo Lawal (Co-Founder, Dukiya Investment)
- Miracle Onuoha (CEO, The Fluiide Company Ltd)
- Williams Fatayo (CEO, MovebytruQ)
Technology
- Tobi Ololade (Founder Dojah)
- Itunu Olufemi (Founder, Brainary Technology Education)
- Johnson Jaiyeola (CEO, Helgg Scooters LTD)
- Femi Aluko (CEO & Co-Founder, Chowdeck Logistics)
- Kelvin Umechukwu (CEO & Co-Founder, Bumpa)
Intrapreneurship
- Victor Okpala
- Hakeem Akiode
- Debbie Larry-Izamoje
- Mary Edoro
- Salman Dantata
On Air Personality
- Seyebomi Ogunsanya (Sheye Banks)
- Ope Keshinro (SwitOpe)
- Ita Nsikan-Abasi Asuquo (Grandprince Ita)
- Emmanuella Isioma Odiatu
- Osato Edokpayi (Osato EDK)
Agriculture
- Etimbuk Imuk
- Esohe Ekunwe
- Azeez Salawu
- Nyifamu Manzo
Governance
- Muhammad Sani Kassim
- Abdulhaleem Ringim
- Damilola Yusuf Adelodun
- Naufal Ahmad
- Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade
Music
- Chimamanda Chukwu (TFFA’s Illustrious)
- Ayobami Alli-Hakeem (AnEndlessOcean)
- Daniel Etiese Benson (BNXN)
- Michael Adebayo Olayinka (Ruger)
- John Saviours Udomboso (Young John)
Sport
- Victor Boniface
- Ademola Lookman
- Sukurat Aiyelagbegan
- Amy Okonkwo
- Elizabeth Oshoba
Acting
- Genoveva Umeh
- Uche Montana
- Mike Afolarin
- Kayode Ojuolape
- Jide Oyegbile (J-Blaze)