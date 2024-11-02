Tunde Onakoya and Veekee James Announced as Hosts for the 2024 Future Awards Africa

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) has announced Guinness World Record holder and chess master Tunde Onakoya and award-winning fashion designer Veekee James as the hosts for its 18th edition.

The event, set to take place on November 10, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, will celebrate young achievers in fields such as sports, fashion, arts and literature, law, governance, journalism, acting, content creation, technology, and innovation, among others.

Speaking on the choice of hosts for this year, Ayodeji Razaq, Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, expressed confidence in Tunde and Veekee, both past TFAA winners, calling them “the perfect pair to lead.”

According to him, they embody “the excellence, resilience, and innovation that define The Future Awards Africa—a platform celebrating young African talent that pushes boundaries and drives meaningful change.”

Each year, The Future Awards Africa, known as the “Nobel Prize for Young Africans” by the World Bank and as the “Most Important Awards for outstanding young Africans” by Forbes, recognizes individuals aged 18 to 31 who are making significant impacts across diverse sectors.

See the list of nominees for The Future Awards Africa 2024:

Education

Odunayo Aliu

Kudakwashe Foya

Obasanjo Fajemirokun

Jennifer Jonathan

Aramide Kayode

Journalism

Adesuwa Giwa Osagie

Zainab Bala

Blessings Mosugu

Eniola Olatunji

Abubakar Ibrahim Olaye

Content Creation

Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)

Winifred Nwania (Zeelicious)

Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air)

Nonye Udeogu (This Thing Called Fashion)

Folagade Banks (Mama Deola)

Creativity and Innovation

Shamsuddeen Jibril

Zonna (Zo Culture)

Anita Ashiru

Salvation Uzoma (Ke0la)

Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe (IBQuake)

Health and Fitness

Olabintan Odunola

Yewande Benn

Kiki Diorgu

Olusina Ajidahun

Amanda Ihemebiri

Community Action

Chioma Ukpabi

Damilola Uzoma-Udoma

Doreen Omosele

Stanley Anigbogu

Ridwan AbdulRazaq

Arts and Literature

Mayowa Alabi (ShutaBug)

Samson Bakare

Sylvestre Nsengimana

Ahmed Alsagheer

Damilare Kuku

Photography

Omoboyejo Oyewusi (ItsBoye)

Onuchukwu Timothy (MyDadsBoss)

Chika Onuu

Enoshowo Eworo (Captured by Adesuwa)

Ifeoluwa Babalola (SnappCode)

Activism and Advocacy

Fauzuddeen Mahmud

Amrah Aliyu

Jude McKelvin Oseh

Tolulope Theresa Gbenro

Mukthar Halilu Modibbo

Fashion

Ikechukwu Urum (Founder, Jabari Model Management)

Phupho Gumede K

Muftau Femi Ajose (Founder, Cute Saint)

Amy Aghomi

Olayinka Ashogbon (Founder, AshLuxe)

Law

Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa

Anita Osarieme

Victoria Oloni

Ayooluwa Oderinde

Bernice Aseinof

Film

Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist)

Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pinkof)

Tola Okodugha

Fadamana Okwong

Feyifunmi Oginni

Professional Service

Hammed Kayode Alabi

Mark-Anthony Ezeoha

Felix Ohaeri

Stanley Nweke-Eze

Aboyowa Ikpobe

Entrepreneurship

Promise Ovai Kenneth-Odum (CEO, Rukkies Decor)

Oluwole Fapohunda (CEO, Seven30 Real Estate Ltd)

Bayo Lawal (Co-Founder, Dukiya Investment)

Miracle Onuoha (CEO, The Fluiide Company Ltd)

Williams Fatayo (CEO, MovebytruQ)

Technology

Tobi Ololade (Founder Dojah)

Itunu Olufemi (Founder, Brainary Technology Education)

Johnson Jaiyeola (CEO, Helgg Scooters LTD)

Femi Aluko (CEO & Co-Founder, Chowdeck Logistics)

Kelvin Umechukwu (CEO & Co-Founder, Bumpa)

Intrapreneurship

Victor Okpala

Hakeem Akiode

Debbie Larry-Izamoje

Mary Edoro

Salman Dantata

On Air Personality

Seyebomi Ogunsanya (Sheye Banks)

Ope Keshinro (SwitOpe)

Ita Nsikan-Abasi Asuquo (Grandprince Ita)

Emmanuella Isioma Odiatu

Osato Edokpayi (Osato EDK)

Agriculture

Etimbuk Imuk

Esohe Ekunwe

Azeez Salawu

Nyifamu Manzo

Governance

Muhammad Sani Kassim

Abdulhaleem Ringim

Damilola Yusuf Adelodun

Naufal Ahmad

Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade

Music

Chimamanda Chukwu (TFFA’s Illustrious)

Ayobami Alli-Hakeem (AnEndlessOcean)

Daniel Etiese Benson (BNXN)

Michael Adebayo Olayinka (Ruger)

John Saviours Udomboso (Young John)

Sport

Victor Boniface

Ademola Lookman

Sukurat Aiyelagbegan

Amy Okonkwo

Elizabeth Oshoba

Acting

Genoveva Umeh

Uche Montana

Mike Afolarin

Kayode Ojuolape

Jide Oyegbile (J-Blaze)

