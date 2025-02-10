Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum, Raising Trade Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports, escalating trade tensions with key partners, including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to the Super Bowl, Trump confirmed that the tariffs would be officially unveiled on Monday, with additional retaliatory measures expected later in the week. “If they charge us, we charge them,” he stated, emphasizing his push for trade reciprocity.

Impact on Key Trade Partners

Canada, the largest supplier of aluminum to the U.S., accounting for 79% of total imports in 2024, is among the most affected. Canadian Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne highlighted the critical role of Canadian metals in U.S. defense, automotive, and shipbuilding industries.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault called for urgent trade renegotiations, questioning whether the U.S. would prefer sourcing aluminum from China over Quebec’s 2.9 million tons of annual exports.

Trump also addressed Japan’s Nippon Steel’s acquisition of U.S. Steel, stating that while investment would be allowed, foreign majority ownership would not.

Industry and Market Reactions

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) praised the move, with President Kevin Dempsey expressing support for a stronger trade policy to protect domestic producers. However, industry experts warn of potential retaliatory tariffs, particularly from the European Union, which previously imposed countermeasures on U.S. whiskey and other goods.

Chris Swonger, CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S., cautioned that a renewed 50% EU tariff on American whiskey could devastate the industry.

Broader Trade Strategy

Trump has long criticized global trade imbalances, particularly pointing to the EU’s 10% tariff on auto imports versus the U.S.’s 2.5% rate. His latest move aligns with a broader push for protectionist policies to reshape international trade.

A press briefing later this week is expected to provide further details on reciprocal tariffs. Markets are bracing for potential volatility in the steel and aluminum sectors as businesses assess the impact of rising costs and shifting trade dynamics.

