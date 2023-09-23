Tribunal Upholds Election of Hyacinth Alia as Benue State Governor

The Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Makurdi has affirmed the victory of Governor Hyacinth Alia from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tribunal delivered its verdict on Saturday, dismissing the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Titus Uba.

The tribunal justified its decision by stating that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

This decision solidifies Governor Alia’s mandate and resolves the electoral dispute in favour of the APC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...