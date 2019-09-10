Tribunal to rule on Atiku’s Petition against Buhari tomorrow

The presidential election petitions tribunal has fixed 9:30 am, Wednesday, September 11 to deliver a ruling on the winner of the 2019 presidential election.

In his submission, INEC led counsel, Yunus Ustaz Usman (SAN) said the Commission conducted the February 23 election in “total compliance with the Electoral Act and the petitioners can never dislodge that”.

He, therefore, asked the panel “to dismiss the petition which was meant to test the river with both legs”.

Also, lead counsel to Buhari, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) asked the tribunal to dismiss the petition for lacking in evidence, adding that section 131 of the Nigerian Constitution did not demand certificate to be attached to the documents.

Counsel to the APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) said the PDP and Atiku, who alleged electoral irregularities in 119,973 polling units in 8,809 wards in 774 LGs, called only 62 witnesses out of which only five led evidence from the polling units.

However, lead counsel to the PDP and Atiku, Levy Uzoukwu (SAN), asked the tribunal to hold that Section 138(1) of Electoral Act, any candidate who submitted false information would nullify their candidacy.

He added that by the judgement of the Supreme Court in Abdulrauf Aoddibbo against Mustapha Usman SC/790/2019 delivered on 30 July, qualifications for election is not a pre-election matter.

He argues that Buhari in his Form CF001 submitted to INEC listed three certificates such as First School Leaving Certificate, WAEC, and Cadet certificate from Military School but failed to attach them to the form.