Tribunal nullifies Ajimobi’s petition against Balogun

The Oyo State National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Ibadan, on Tuesday, struck out a suit filed by the immediate past Governor of Oyo state, Mr. Abiola Ajimobi challenging the victory of Mr. Kola Balogun in Oyo South District.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in February this year declared Balogun of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the election into the Oyo South senatorial district.

But, Ajimobi who contested under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) not satisfied with the result approached the election petition tribunal, praying the court to declare him as the winner of the election.

The court, however, on Tuesday, upheld the election of Balogun as the senator representing Oyo South Senatorial district.

The Tribunal chaired by Justice Anthony Akpovi upheld the election of Balogun.

The PDP candidate, Balogun defeated his closest rival, Abiola Ajimobi, with a vote difference of 13,141

The PDP candidate scored a total of 105,720 votes, while the candidate of the APC secured 92,579 votes as declared by the Returning Officer, Prof Kolawole Akinsola of the University of Ibadan in February this year.

Balogun while reacting to the tribunal pronouncement, declared his victory as a good omen for Nigeria’s democracy.

The PDP candidate while addressing journalists Tuesday evening said, “I give thanks to Almighty God.

“What an erudite judgement. That means there is hope for the common man. It is victory for democracy.

“The election was revolutionary. People voted against recklessness, abuse of power and the government running away from the norm of good governance”.