Trending Today: Media Highlights!

Good morning! In the today’s trending news stories:

1. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally broken his silence on the abduction of the 40+ female students at Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State. The directive was disclosed via a statement released by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, September 24. The President pledged that the Federal Government will ensure educational institutions remain sanctuaries of knowledge, growth, and opportunity –totally free from the menacing acts of terrorists. He called on security agencies to find and free the abducted girls.

2. Former Senate President David Mark has urged the 10th National Assembly to set a legislative agenda to avoid any controversial elections in the future. He made this known while addressing principal officers of the 10th National Assembly at a two-day retreat in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State. He pointed out that economic growth, job creation, insecurity, anti-corruption, and the synergy between the legislative agenda and the executive programs were critical national issues that needed swift response.

3. The Central Bank of Nigeria has debited 10 banks including GT Bank, Zenith, UBA, and First Bank about N1.62 trillion in the first six months of 2023 due to its failure to maintain the mandatory Cash Reserve Ratio of 32.5% with the CBN in the first half of 2023. Data from CBN as of Thursday, September 21, 2023, revealed the currency in circulation hit about N2.7 trillion as of the end of August 2023. The amount of money borrowed from the CBN had surged from in from N322.97 billion in August, to N3.03 trillion in September 2023, connoting an 835% increase in borrowed funds.

4. Aliko Dangote speaks on the intended reduction of Cement prices. He said, “By the time (two new cement plants are inaugurated by the end of the year or in early 2024) BUA Cement will produce about 17 million tonnes per annum, allowing the company to bring down the cement price from its current level of N5000 or N5500 per bag to maybe N3000 to N3500 per bag.”

5. Meanwhile, the United States has advised its nationals against visiting Nigeria due to the nation’s increasing crime rate, terrorism, civil instability, kidnapping, and armed gangs. The advisory read, “Violent crime – such as armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, hostage taking, roadside banditry, and rape – is common throughout the country. Kidnappings for ransom occur frequently, often targeting dual-national citizens who have returned to Nigeria for a visit, as well as U.S. citizens with perceived wealth. Kidnapping gangs have also stopped victims on interstate roads.” It classified most Northern states as well as middle belt regions as a Level 4 “do not travel” zone. Similar warnings were issued for southern states.

6. In Sunday’s North London derby, Arsenal and Tottenham battled their way to a 2-2 draw. With the result, Tottenham slipped down from second to fourth place in the standings with 14 points, while Arsenal also finished with 14 points going down to fifth due to goal difference. In La Liga, Atletico Madrid stood tall with a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid. The result leaves Real Madrid third in the table, while Atletico Madrid rises to fifth place.

7. Veteran Nigerian filmmaker and Tinsel star Charles Granville has been announced dead. His friend, Umanu Elijah Charles revealed via a public statement that Charles had died after years of battling a protracted illness Charles Granville. Though he breathed his last on Thursday, September 22, 2023, news of his tragic passing was made public on Saturday, 23 September 2023.

