Toke Makinwa Welcomes First Baby Girl in UK

Popular Nigerian media personality and actress Toke Makinwa has announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl, after years of waiting.

The announcement was made on Thursday, 28 August 2025, through her official Instagram page, where the 40-year-old media star expressed joy and gratitude to God.

Makinwa, who delivered her daughter in the United Kingdom (UK), described the baby as her “miracle” and “the happiest I’ve ever been.” She further revealed the newborn’s full name as:

Yakira Eliana Olakitan Iyanuoluwa Ikeoluwa Adunola

The names, drawn from Yoruba, Hebrew, and English origins, carry spiritual meanings such as “Precious,” “Beloved,” and “My God has answered.”

In her statement, Makinwa wrote:

“I’m a mommy, this is the happiest I’ve ever been. My precious daughter, the love I never knew existed. My heart is in another human being.”

The announcement immediately sparked a wave of reactions online, with thousands of congratulatory messages flooding her social media handles. Notable celebrities, including Chef T, Nancy Isime, Bisola Aiyeola, Mo Abudu, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu, and Tonto Dikeh, joined in celebrating the new mother.

According to reports, the newborn has already received luxury gifts from friends and well-wishers, including items from Chanel and other designer brands. Makinwa shared an unboxing video, noting that she had “waited so long to do this.”

Beyond her personal joy, the star also sent out a message of encouragement to others still waiting for breakthroughs in areas such as marriage, children, health, and career, urging them to continue living fully and not feel defined by delays.

Toke Makinwa joins the growing list of Nigerian celebrities who have recently celebrated becoming a mother.