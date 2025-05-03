Tinubu Visits Anambra Next Week, To Commission Major Projects

President Bola Tinubu is set to visit Anambra State next Thursday to inaugurate a series of key infrastructure projects, the state government announced on Friday.

The high-profile visit will see the President commission the new Anambra Government House, Governor’s Lodge and Presidential Lodge, the ultra-modern Solution Fun City, the Ekwulobia Flyover, and several strategic road projects.

In anticipation of the visit, Anambra’s Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, urged residents to brace for temporary traffic disruptions in areas surrounding the project sites. “We appeal to Ndi Anambra to cooperate with security agencies and relevant authorities,” he said.

Decorations are already underway across the state, as Anambra gears up to give the President a warm and colorful welcome.

The government assured citizens of a smooth and memorable presidential visit.