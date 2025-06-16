Tinubu Shifts Kaduna Trip, Heads to Benue Over Ongoing Crisis

President Bola Tinubu has postponed his scheduled visit to Kaduna and will instead travel to Benue State on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, to address the escalating violence plaguing local communities.

In a statement, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said Tinubu aims to meet with traditional rulers, political and religious leaders, youth groups, and other stakeholders in a push for lasting peace.

Ahead of the visit, top officials, including the Secretary to the Government, National Security Adviser, and heads of police and intelligence have been deployed to the state.

Tinubu is expected to hold a town hall meeting and assess the situation firsthand.

Meanwhile, his Kaduna visit has been moved to Thursday, June 19.