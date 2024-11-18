Tinubu Sends High-Level Delegation to Chad, Condemns Terrorist Attack and Reaffirms Regional Cooperation

The President of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, hosted a high-ranking delegation from Nigeria on Sunday, led by Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA).

This significant visit highlighted the strong bilateral ties between Chad and Nigeria and their shared commitment to regional security and stability.

The Nigerian delegation included some of the country’s most senior military and security officials, such as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye; and the Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Ali Salau.

Other high-level security officials accompanied them, showcasing the gravity of the meeting and the message they were tasked with delivering.

The delegation carried a written message from Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to President Déby.

In the message, President Tinubu expressed his deepest condolences to the Chadian leader and the people of Chad in the wake of the recent tragic terrorist attack on Barkaram Island.

The attack, which claimed the lives of several Chadian soldiers, was a stark reminder of the ongoing threats posed by terrorism in the region.

President Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s unwavering support for Chad during this difficult time and emphasized the importance of unity in addressing the shared challenges posed by extremist groups.

He also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to working closely with Chad to strengthen the fight against terrorism and promote peace and stability in the Lake Chad Basin.

The meeting served as a platform for both nations to discuss the broader implications of regional security, with a particular focus on enhancing their collaboration through existing frameworks such as the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

This partnership has been instrumental in combating terrorism and restoring stability in areas affected by insurgencies.

The visit of the Nigerian delegation underscores the importance of solidarity and cooperation between Chad and Nigeria in tackling the complex security issues that threaten the Lake Chad Basin.

Both countries reaffirmed their dedication to fostering peace and stability in the region through strengthened ties and coordinated efforts.

This high-level engagement highlights the enduring partnership between the two nations and their shared resolve to confront and overcome common challenges for the benefit of their people and the region at large.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...