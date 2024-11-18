Ousmane Dembele: “I Want to Retire at 34 and Invest in Real Estate Across Africa”

Ousmane Dembélé has shared his post-retirement plans, expressing his desire to step away from football at 34 and transition into the real estate business with a focus on investments spanning Africa and France.

Speaking on ESN’s YouTube channel in a conversation with Aurélien Tchouaméni, Dembélé said: “I want to retire at 34. And then I want to get into the property business. Invest in Africa, in France.”

The 27-year-old Paris Saint-Germain and France forward, who has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career, recently withdrew from the French national team squad for November’s Nations League matches due to a hamstring issue. However, he is expected to return when club football resumes this weekend.

Dembélé began his professional journey with Rennes’ B team in 2014 before earning a promotion to the senior team in 2015. In 2016, he moved to Borussia Dortmund, where he won the DFB-Pokal in the 2016-17 season. His outstanding performances earned him a high-profile transfer to Barcelona in 2017.

While his time at Barcelona was marked by recurring injuries, Dembélé still achieved significant success, winning three La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, and two Supercopa de España titles before departing in 2023. He joined PSG, where he enjoyed an impressive debut season, contributing to the team’s three-title haul, including the Ligue 1 championship.

In the 2024-25 campaign, Dembélé faced some controversy, being dropped from the PSG squad for a Champions League match against Arsenal amid reports of disciplinary concerns. Despite these challenges, his plans to venture into real estate highlight his aspirations beyond football.

