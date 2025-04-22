Tinubu Returns After 18 Days Abroad, Blames Governors as Over 120 Killed in Plateau, Benue

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. President Bola Tinubu returned to Abuja Monday night after an 18-day working visit to Paris and London, where he engaged in high-level talks on security and economic development. His return comes amid the growing violence in Plateau, Benue, and other states, with over 120 people killed during his absence.

Tinubu is expected to meet with service chiefs and top officials to address the security crisis. Meanwhile, the Presidency blamed state governors for poor funding of security despite receiving significant security votes. Presidential aide Daniel Bwala criticized governors for their token efforts and argued that existing security structures could work if adequately funded. Former Army Chief TY Danjuma has called for self-defense, urging Nigerians to protect themselves. His remarks sparked mixed reactions: some northern leaders and security experts warned it could cause anarchy, while others in Plateau and Taraba supported the idea, citing government failure.

Retired generals offered alternatives like leveraging veteran security personnel for community watch and regional security outfits, while protests erupted in Jos over continued killings. The debate continues over the best path to curb rising insecurity across Nigeria.

2. Mrs. Shimitte Winifred Bello, Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor on Trade and Export, has died under unclear circumstances. While her husband, Pastor Favour, reported her sudden death and claimed she fell ill, her family suspects foul play and accuses him of being responsible.

Delta State Police have placed Pastor Favour in protective custody, citing threats from the late adviser’s family. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death, and police currently treat the case as a natural death pending results. Police have dismissed social media claims of domestic violence as unverified. Meanwhile, tributes are pouring in for Shimitte, who was a respected advocate for trade, tourism, and development in Delta State and beyond.

3, Truck drivers under the Ikorodu-Ketu Truck Owners and Drivers Association staged a protest in Lagos over a sharp hike in the price of sharp sand, which rose from ₦126,000 to ₦178,500 per 30-ton load. The drivers say repeated increases three in under a year are crippling their businesses and pushing customers away.

They allege the Dredgers Association is trying to edge out independent drivers and monopolize the market. One driver even claimed he was assaulted during a past protest. The Dredgers Association defended the price surge, citing rising operational costs, including the purchase of new equipment and the need for deeper offshore dredging. They also stated that pricing discussions were held with driver representatives before the changes were made. Protesters are now calling on the Lagos State Government to intervene and enforce fairer pricing to protect livelihoods and affordability.

4. The Vatican is preparing for Pope Francis’ funeral following his death on Monday at the age of 88, with cardinals meeting today to decide on the date. Images released show him in an open coffin, dressed in red papal robes. Global mourning has followed, with tributes pouring in from all corners of the Catholic world as well as Global Leaders. Meanwhile, preparations to elect a new pope are underway. China has yet to comment officially. Its historically tense relationship with the Vatican, particularly over the authority to appoint bishops, remains a point of friction. Although a 2018 deal granted Beijing partial control over bishop appointments, critics, including Human Rights Watch and Cardinal Joseph Zen, argue that it compromises religious freedom and church autonomy.

5. The UK government plans to publish, for the first time, detailed data on foreign criminals, revealing their nationalities and crimes, by the end of the year. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper reportedly ordered the move to improve transparency. There are currently over 19,000 foreign offenders awaiting deportation, up from nearly 18,000 under the Conservatives. The top three nationalities are expected to be Albanian, Romanian, and Polish, with common crimes including drug production, theft, robbery, and violent assault.

Labour says the initiative reflects overdue reform and greater transparency. The Conservatives claim Labour caved under pressure. Government sources, however, blame deportation delays on prison overcrowding, international instability, and legal appeals. Officials say more foreign offenders have been deported under Labour, and assert that publishing this data shows a profound shift from past government secrecy on the issue.

6. Legendary musician Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi has debunked rumours of his death, confirming he is alive, strong, and healthy. In a spirited video posted on Tuesday, Obey-Fabiyi sang in Yoruba, English, and Pidgin to refute the false claims, calling them “lies from Satan.”

The death hoax, which went viral Monday and prompted mourning messages, was quickly dismissed by his assistant, Tope Olukole, who affirmed the 83-year-old icon recently celebrated a family event and is doing well.

Obey-Fabiyi assured fans: “I am alive. That is not the word Jesus has written.”