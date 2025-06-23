Tinubu Launches 2,000 Tractors to Kickstart Nigeria’s Agricultural Revolution

President Bola Tinubu on Monday flagged off the deployment of 2,000 tractors nationwide, marking the launch of the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme aimed at boosting food production and modernising Nigeria’s farming sector.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony held at the National Agricultural Seeds Council, Sheda, Abuja, Tinubu declared the beginning of Nigeria’s “agricultural renaissance,” pledging to transform the sector through mechanisation, food security initiatives, and farmer empowerment.

“This government recognises agricultural productivity as key to national stability and prosperity,” the President said. “We’re not just pursuing self-sufficiency we’re positioning Nigeria as a global agricultural powerhouse.”

The 2,000 tractors, supplied under a partnership with Belarus, will be distributed via a service-provider model to support smallholder farmers with modern equipment, reduce manual labour, and boost yields.

The first phase includes 10 combine harvesters, 12 mobile workshops, 9,000 implements, and spare part kits.

The President praised the Republic of Belarus for its technical support and highlighted the role of Belarusian businessman and personal friend Alex Sigman in facilitating the collaboration.

He added that Belarus would support future phases, including local assembly plants, service centres, and training programs.

Minister of Agriculture Abubakar Kyari described the launch as Nigeria’s “single largest mechanisation drive,” projecting the initiative will cultivate 550,000 hectares, generate over 2 million metric tons of food, and create 16,000 jobs.

He listed other complementary programmes including the John Deere Tractorisation Programme and Green Imperative Project.

Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karenkevich, delivering a goodwill message from President Alexander Lukashenko, reaffirmed Belarus’ commitment to supporting Nigeria’s agricultural development, describing the partnership as a model of Africa–Europe cooperation.

Dignitaries at the event included APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago, lawmakers, and representatives of farmers’ cooperatives and development partners.