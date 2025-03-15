Tinubu Is Not Worried About 2027 Election- Presidency

The Presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu is not currently carried away by the 2027 election but is instead prioritizing economic policies geared towards improving the lives of Nigerians.

According to Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, the president is more concerned with the long-term impact of his policies than with political maneuvering ahead of the next election.

In a post on his X page, on Friday March 14th, Dare wrote;

“President Tinubu is not worried about the next election. He’s worried about the shared prosperity that he can bring to Nigerians. “He’s worried about how the reforms he has put in place will yield the necessary impact. He is concerned about what happens to the economy of this country eventually. That’s the focus.”