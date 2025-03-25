Tinubu Extols Ihedioha’s Political Resilience and Service at 60

President Bola Tinubu congratulated the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and former Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, on his 60th birthday.

In his message, President Tinubu commended Ihedioha for his exceptional contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and development, having served as a worthy representative of his community, constituency, state and nation.

With over thirty years of experience in politics, governance, and journalism, Ihedioha’s dedication to public service is widely recognised.

President Tinubu praised Ihedioha’s unwavering commitment to creating a better future for Nigerians, highlighting his influential roles as a lawmaker, deputy speaker, and governor.

Tinubu also noted Ihedioha’s remarkable ability to connect with Nigerians from all walks of life, a quality that defined his tenure in leadership positions and continues to resonate with citizens nationwide.

Looking ahead, President Tinubu expressed his confidence that Ihedioha has much more to offer in the pursuit of nation-building.

He wished the sexagenarian continued good health, strength, and renewed energy as he embarks on new endeavors, hoping that his future contributions will further advance Nigeria’s progress and prosperity.