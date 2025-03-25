Abia Government Ends 10-Year Promotion Freeze at Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has officially lifted the decade-long restriction on staff promotions at Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, formerly known as Abia Polytechnic, in Aba.

This development was revealed in a statement issued on Tuesday in Umuahia by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ukoha Njoku.

According to Njoku, the governor has also authorized the immediate implementation of all pending promotions that had accumulated over the years.

Additionally, he announced the discontinuation of the “National Promotions” system previously practiced at the institution.

He noted that the staff of the polytechnic expressed gratitude to the governor for fulfilling his pledge to clear the 33 months of unpaid salaries left by the previous administration.

“They also thanked him for implementing regular payment of their salaries as and when due and putting infrastructures and measures in place to upgrade the standard of the institution,” Njoku added.