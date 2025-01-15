Tinubu Calls for Global Collaboration on Climate Change at Abu Dhabi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for global collaboration on climate change, emphasising Nigeria’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 while showcasing the country’s green initiatives and pioneering green finance in Africa through Sovereign Green Bond proceeds.

President Tinubu made this call on the second day of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

During his speech, Tinubu outlined recent sustainability achievements, including advancements in renewable energy projects, a transition to Compressed Natural Gas, and climate-smart agricultural practices.

He also appealed to global investors to partner with Nigeria in funding green energy initiatives.

The event, inaugurated by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brought together over 3,500 global delegates from 150 countries to discuss sustainable development under the theme “The Nexus of Next: Supercharging Sustainable Progress,” with Tinubu highlighting Nigeria’s vision of integrating sustainable practices across all economic sectors and addressing environmental challenges through innovative technological solutions.

