Tinubu Appoints Controversial Daniel Bwala as Special Adviser, Davido Donates ₦300 Million to Orphanages – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. President Bola Tinubu restructured his communications team on Monday, November 18th, appointing Sunday Dare, Daniel Bwala, and Bayo Onanuga as co-spokespersons for the presidency. Sunday Dare was appointed the Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, while Daniel Bwala was designated Special Adviser on Policy Communication. Tinubu also implemented eight major administrative changes, including renaming ministries, merging the Tourism and Arts and Culture ministries, transferring sports development functions to the National Sports Commission, and nominating seven new ministers to replace five dismissed ones. However, Daniel Bwala’s appointment has sparked controversy due to his past criticisms of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress. However, Bwala has emphasized his positive relationship with Vice President Kashim Shettima and his focus on fulfilling the president’s mandate. Bwala replaces Ajuri Ngelale, who is on indefinite leave, becoming one of three advisers managing media-related roles in Tinubu’s administration.

2. Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo received backlash from the presidency after describing Nigeria as a “failed state” caused by the policies of former President Muhammadu Buhari and current President Bola Tinubu. Speaking at Yale University’s Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum, he criticized leadership failures, corruption, and judicial compromise under their administrations. He alleged that politicians exploit poverty for votes, undermine the judiciary, and sell national assets for personal gain. Obasanjo also called for reforms inspired by Southeast Asian nations. Presidential aides responded sharply, accusing Obasanjo of hypocrisy and mischief. They highlighted alleged failures during his tenure, including corruption, flawed elections, and unsuccessful power projects. Given his controversial record, critics like the Northern Awareness Network questioned Obasanjo’s credibility on electoral integrity. Tinubu’s administration defended its efforts to address these challenges, emphasizing progress under its “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

3. On Monday, gunmen enforcing the abolished sit-at-home order of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked three communities in Anambra State: Abatete, Abagana, and Ukpo. The attacks, which occurred between 8 am and 10 am, resulted in at least five deaths, primarily members of the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG). In Abatete, three security personnel were killed, and the community’s President-General (PG) was critically injured. In Ukpo, a vigilante member and a motorcycle rider were shot dead. Several vehicles were set ablaze, and attackers repeatedly warned residents to adhere to the sit-at-home directive. The violence has made communities in Anambra Central panic, with warnings circulating on social media advising residents of nearby Awka, the state capital, to remain indoors. Witnesses described the attacks as chaotic, with one resident noting, “The attackers came out of nowhere, shouting, ‘No Biafra, no freedom.’”

4. Rwanda defeated Nigeria’s Super Eagles 2-1 in their final AFCON 2025 qualifying match on Monday, November 18, 2024, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. With Nigeria already topping Group D after a 1-1 draw against Benin Republic on Thursday, the match held no stakes for the Super Eagles. Coach Augustine Eguavoen rested key players Stanley Nwabali, Ademola Lookman, and Ola Aina. After a goalless first half, Samuel Chukwueze gave Nigeria the lead in the 59th minute. However, Rwanda responded with two quick goals in the 72nd and 75th minutes, scored by Jummy Mutsinzi and Innocent Nshuti, to secure the win. Despite the loss, Nigeria finished top of Group D with 11 points, securing their spot in AFCON 2025. Benin Republic, who drew 0-0 with Libya in Tripoli, qualified as group runners-up on goal difference, edging out Rwanda, who also finished with eight points but had a -2 goal difference compared to Benin’s zero. Rwanda’s victory, though spirited, was not enough to secure their qualification.

5. Nigerian singer Davido has announced a donation of ₦300 million to orphanages in Nigeria through his foundation, the Davido Adeleke Foundation (DAF). He shared the news on Twitter, stating that the funds would support orphanages and a charity focused on helping young people avoid drug abuse and addiction. Davido founded the DAF in 2022 to assist vulnerable children. In July 2023, the foundation donated over ₦200 million to orphanages, benefiting 13,818 children. This charitable effort follows Davido’s tradition of giving back, which began in 2021 when he raised ₦200 million from his birthday campaign. Later, he donated the entire amount to orphanages and the Paroche Foundation, with an additional ₦50 million.

6. Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of Telegram, has partnered with the AltraVita fertility clinic in Moscow to offer free IVF treatments to women under 38, but only if they use his sperm. Durov claims to have fathered over 100 children through sperm donations in 12 countries and is now promoting an “open-source” approach to his DNA to help his biological children find each other. AltraVita’s website describes this opportunity as a generous societal contribution, though Durov will not take legal or financial responsibility for any resulting children. The clinic follows regulations for sperm donation, including medical and psychological screening and tests for infectious diseases. Durov aims to combat the global sperm shortage and destigmatize sperm donation. He left Russia in 2021 and became a French citizen. He was arrested in France in August 2024 in connection with an investigation into Telegram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...