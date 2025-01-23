TikTok Star Oloba Salo Accuses Naira Marley of Alleged Shooting

Popular TikTok star, Ojesanmi Afeez Opeyemi, better known as Oloba Salo, has accused singer Naira Marley of orchestrating an attack on him last year in Lekki, Lagos.

In a TikTok video, Oloba Salo claimed that Naira Marley and his crew were responsible for shooting him three times. He stressed that his accusations were not for clout but based on solid evidence.

“I just decided to keep quiet all this while,” Salo stated. “It was Naira Marley and his boys that shot me, and I have the evidence.” He boldly added that he wasn’t afraid of Naira Marley or his associates, no matter what they might try to do.

The TikTok star went on to curse the singer, mentioning the late Mohbad’s spirit as a witness to the alleged wrongdoing. Salo expressed his disbelief at the ordeal and criticized those claiming he was trying to trend.

“Is it Naira Marley, whose glory is gone, that I will use to trend?” Salo questioned. “They fired three bullets at me. Can Naira Marley even survive two bullets with all his madness?”

While his claims have stirred reactions online, Salo insists he has chosen to speak out now to seek justice. The allegations have yet to be addressed by Naira Marley or his team.

