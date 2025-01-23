Manchester City Reveal the Signing of Omar Marmoush from Frankfurt

English Premier League title holders Manchester City have announced the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-and-a-half-year deal, which will keep the 25-year-old at the Etihad Stadium until 2029.

“Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt,” the club stated.

One of the most coveted young forwards in European football, Marmoush is also capable of playing on either attacking flank.

After amassing 17 appearances for Wadi Degla, where he began his career, Marmoush moved to Europe in 2017, joining VfL Wolfsburg before switching to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023.

In his debut season with Frankfurt, he made 41 appearances, netting 17 goals across all competitions. This season, prior to joining City, Marmoush had scored 20 goals in just 26 appearances for Frankfurt, alongside providing 14 assists.

In his statement after signing with City, he said:

“This is a day I will never forget,” Marmoush said.

“To sign for Manchester City – one of the best teams in the world – is an amazing feeling. I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester.

“With Pep, his technical staff, and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to improve. That was really enticing for me when I had the chance to come here.

“And I cannot deny I also want to win trophies. City have been the most successful club in England for many, many years, so I know I am joining a winning environment and culture. I want to learn from the staff and my teammates, and I want to become a valued member of this winning team.”

