“Three Nations, One Passion for Language at Diponegoro University”  

Written by Maina Wahome-Post-graduate scholar at Diponegoro University

In the heart of Diponegoro University in Semarang, Indonesia, there exists a remarkable group of scholars, masters of linguistics, whose unique personalities and quirks add color and diversity to the study of language. Among this eclectic group is Thariq Razin, a young man in his late-20s who seems to embody the spirit of a Japanese Samurai. Reserved and introspective, he is the epitome of modesty, yet concealed beneath his stoic exterior is a heart brimming with humor.

Thariq Razin is a mystery, his words are sparing, but when he chooses to share his thoughts, they are laced with wit and irony that leaves his colleagues in stitches. He resembles a Samurai in both his demeanor and discipline, a silent warrior of words. His uniqueness doesn’t stop there; Thariq has a bike, an inconspicuous, yet dependable companion that he uses to ferry his classmates to and from the university. And the craziest part? He does it all for free, by appointment, a testament to his selfless nature.

Thariq Razin’s enigmatic aura extends far beyond his limited words. His colleagues often find themselves captivated by his eloquent silences, as if they were listening to a sonnet being written in pauses and unspoken phrases. When he finally decides to unveil his thoughts, his words emerge like hidden gems, shimmering with the brilliance of humor and irony. He possesses the unique ability to turn mundane conversations into memorable tales, leaving his peers in stitches as they relish every word he carefully selects.

Much like a Japanese Samurai, Thariq exemplifies discipline and dedication. He approaches his studies and linguistic pursuits with the same unwavering commitment that one might associate with a warrior on a quest for knowledge. He is known to spend countless hours perfecting his linguistic skills, delving deep into the intricacies of language, and emerging with profound insights that leave his professors and classmates astounded. His silent determination and tireless work ethic make him a respected figure among his peers.

Another scholar, Alvina Maghfiroh, a modest and graceful lady from Indonesia, stands as a role model for dressing and respect not mentioning her dedication to her studies. Her impeccable fashion sense and attention to detail in her attire set a high standard for all her peers. Her dressing style is so sophisticated that it becomes an inspiration for many of her friends, who admire her impeccable dressing manners. But her true claim to fame is as the teacher of Bahasa Indonesia to the two foreign students, Isabel and Wahome, in a program known as BIPA. Her humility and respectfulness endear her to all, and anyone who crosses her path is left either envious of her progress or wallowing in jealousy, unable to match her kindness and grace.

She is not one to boast about her achievements but prefers to celebrate the success of her peers. Her presence in the group is a reminder that true progress comes from a place of kindness and grace. Alvina’s lessons go beyond language; they also embrace the cultural nuances of Indonesia, providing her students with a holistic understanding of the country. She nurtures a welcoming and inclusive environment, fostering a deep appreciation for the language and culture she represents. She carries herself with grace, showing the world that respect is a fundamental aspect of her character. Her peers often find themselves inspired by her, in the way she treats others. Alvina has a unique ability to make everyone feel valued and heard, and her friends admire her for her humility and kindness.

There is also, Isabel Tunon Salazar, the vibrant linguist from Panama, stands in stark contrast to Thariq. She is a charming lady with an infectious laughter that echoes through the halls of the Linguistics department. Always sociable, Isabel’s charming demeanor makes her an instant friend to everyone she meets. Her signature phrases are “yeah, yeah” and “Hmm,” adding an endearing quirkiness to her already magnetic personality. She has an unmistakable fondness for chicken and rice but detests anything remotely spicy, a culinary peculiarity that draws both amusement and curiosity.

Isabel’s laughter, like a gentle breeze on a sunny day, brightens the atmosphere around her. Her joy is contagious, and her colleagues often find themselves drawn to her magnetic personality, not only for her linguistic insights but for the warmth and cheer she brings into their lives. In times of stress or dull moments, it’s Isabel’s laughter that acts as a soothing melody, instantly lifting spirits and forging connections.

Her sociable nature knows no bounds; she has an innate ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds, transcending linguistic and cultural barriers with ease. Within the Linguistics department, she has cultivated a tight-knit community where sharing ideas, experiences, and the occasional inside joke is a daily occurrence. Whether it’s an impromptu coffee break or a late-night study session, Isabel’s presence is a guarantee that there will be laughter and camaraderie.

Isabel’s culinary preferences, especially her love for chicken and rice, have become something of a legend among her friends and colleagues. The way her face lights up when presented with a well-prepared chicken and rice dish is a sight to behold. On the flip side, her vehement aversion to anything spicy has become a running joke within the group, sparking playful debates about the merits of spicy cuisine. Isabel’s distinct palate adds yet another layer of charm to her vibrant personality, creating memorable moments that continue to enrich the tapestry of the Linguistics department.

Ananda Dwi Asri is another colorful member of this linguistic family. Petite and cheerful, she is known for her ever-present smile and her knack for making everyone happy. She has a special affection for sign language and uses her forefinger combined with her middle finger as her trademark in most photo shoots. A day at Diponegoro University would be incomplete without her radiant presence and her ability to bring smiles to her colleagues’ faces. Ananda’s thumbs-up gesture is also a part of her repertoire. It signifies not just approval but encouragement and positivity in every interaction. This simple yet profound symbol reminds everyone that even in the midst of academic challenges, a hopeful outlook and an unceasing pursuit of happiness are essential.

Ananda Dwi Asri’s cheerful disposition is not just limited to her linguistic expertise; it permeates every aspect of her life. Her petite frame holds an immense reservoir of energy, always ready to be deployed in brightening up the day of anyone fortunate enough to cross her path. Whether it’s a casual greeting or a more profound conversation, Ananda’s optimism and unwavering smile remain her defining features. Her thumb up signature is just magisterial.

Maina Wahome is a Kenyan-born linguist, educator, author, playwright, and poet. He holds a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed. Arts) degree in English and Literature from Laikipia University in Kenya and is currently pursuing his M.A. in Applied Linguistics at Universitas Diponegoro (UNDIP) in Semarang, Indonesia. His research interests in linguistics include Phonology, Morpho-Syntax, Cognitive linguistics, language teaching and Natural Semantic Metalanguage. Maina is an esteemed contributor of literary works to both Intanga Hub and Queensdale Report magazines, as well as the renowned Newsday newspaper in Harare, Zimbabwe. He has been prominently featured multiple times by The News Chronicles newspaper in Nigeria. Additionally, Maina’s literary accomplishments have not gone unnoticed in Kenya, where he has earned recognition and publication in the Mt. Kenya Daily Times Newspaper.

He has authored a play entitled “Trouble for Sale,” published by Ukiyoto Publishers, as well as three novels: “Trials and Tribulations,” “The Double-Edged Princess” (published by Academy Press-California), Crowned Butcher published by Ukiyoto Publishers, and an academic writing book titled “The Illuminator.” He has also co-authored anthologies of poems, including “Of Poets, Passions, Places and Paradoxes- Thou Shall Not Judge” with Zimbabwean writer Ndaba Sibanda and “Musings: Values, Virtues, and Vices of Africa and Beyond: An Anthology of African Poetry” with a Kenyan poetess and a Nigerian poet, published by Ukiyoto Publishers-India.

Maina has written linguistics papers titled “The Phonological Processes of the Kikuyu Dialectical Words: A Distinctive Features Approach,” published by the International Journal of Innovative Research and Development in its March 2023 issue (Volume 12:1-12); An Analysis of Swahili Verbal Inflection and Derivational Morphemes published by JLLS, Vol.3(vol. 3 No. 3 (2023)):2788-4473 and a book review on Ndaba’s novella, The Immigrant with a difference, published by Journal of Artistic Creation and Literary Research, Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Spain, Volume 11 Issue 1 (June 2023).

