Thomas Bach confident of having spectators in the upcoming Olympic games

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach has expressed confidence in spectators being able to witness live the sporting action that will be taking place in the upcoming Olympics.

The Olympics was due to take place this year, but the coronavirus pandemic became a clog in the wheel, hindering the event from being held; and since then plans are being discussed on how to kick off the event and when to.

Mr. Bach, after a meeting with the Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday on plans to hold the event next summer and the possibility of having spectators, spoke to reporters that he is positive that things would turn out well and that the IOC would ensure proper vaccination of every athlete provided there is a vaccine by then.

“In this meeting, we were totally aligned in the full determination and confidence to make the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the Paralympic Games a great success next summer here in Tokyo, Together we can make these Olympics Games and the Olympic flame the light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.

The Olympics is now scheduled for July 24 to August 8, 2021, and the Paralympics on Aug. 24-Sept. 5, 2021.