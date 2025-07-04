This Bill Takes from the Poor and Gives to the Rich” – Americans Protest Trump’s July 4 Law

The United States is celebrating its 249th Independence Day today with fireworks, parades, and political tension.

The day is especially important this year because President Donald J. Trump used the national holiday to celebrate the passing of his most important law so far, known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

What is the “One Big Beautiful Bill”?

On Tuesday, July 2, the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Trump’s new spending and tax law.

The vote was very close: 218 members voted in favor, and 214 voted against. Most of the support came from Trump’s Republican Party, while almost all Democrats opposed the bill. Only two Republicans; Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Thomas Massie of Kentucky voted against their own party.

The bill is expected to:

Add $3.3 trillion to America’s debt.

Cut spending on public programs like Medicaid, which helps poor families get healthcare.

Make tax cuts from Trump’s earlier 2017 law permanent.

Increase money for immigration control, including more power and funding for ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

Reduce support for renewable energy and green projects.

President Trump spoke to reporters Thursday evening, July 3, before leaving for Iowa, where he hosted a major rally to launch the “America250” celebration of American independence for 2026.

He praised the bill as a “great bill for the country” and said it would help the U.S. economy grow like a “rocket ship.” He thanked Republicans for standing with him and suggested that the bill would “ensure the United States of America remains the strongest country anywhere on this beautiful planet.”

However, not everyone is celebrating. Many Americans are angry about the bill, especially because it cuts public support programs that help the poor, elderly, and disabled.

Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tried to block the bill by speaking for 8 hours and 44 minutes straight in the House of Representatives. He called the bill “reckless” and warned that it would hurt working-class Americans.

“This bill takes from the poor and gives to the rich,” said Jeffries, accusing the Trump administration of ignoring the needs of ordinary people.

In Southern California, many cities canceled Independence Day parades and events because of fear in immigrant communities.

In El Sereno, a mostly Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, organizers canceled the July 4th parade after 90% of participants dropped out. Local organizer Genny Guerrero said, “The fact that they’re taking anyone that is brown, regardless of citizenship, that puts everyone in jeopardy.”

Communities are afraid because of recent immigration raids. Trump has sent National Guard troops and Marines to back up immigration enforcement in certain areas.

Activists and protest groups are using the holiday to show their disagreement with Trump’s policies. Tamika Middleton, who helps lead the Women’s March, said her group is organizing potlucks, rallies, and marches in several cities. She said many Americans are choosing not to celebrate the holiday, instead using it to reflect on what they see as injustice.

Even the fireworks industry has felt the impact of Trump’s policies. Most U.S. fireworks are imported from China, and Trump’s trade war raised tariffs (import taxes) on these goods up to 145% in April. Though he temporarily paused the increase in May, the current 30% tariff is still a concern for small businesses.

Julie Heckman, director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, warned that these taxes could cause problems for the 2025 celebration: “Every small town in America is going to want a special firework display to honor America’s 250th,” she said.

President Trump is expected to officially sign the “One Big Beautiful Bill” into law later today, July 4, in a special ceremony at the White House. His team is calling this a victory for “freedom” and “American strength,” while critics say the bill will widen inequality and harm vulnerable people.

Meanwhile, protests are expected to continue, especially in major cities like Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and New York. Some groups are calling today “A Day of Mourning.”