There Will Be Only Male And Female In America- Trump Talks Tough On Transgender

Donald Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday, December 22 vowed to “stop the transgender lunacy” on day one of his presidency, as Republicans set to control both chambers of Congress and the White House — continue to advance their anti-LGBTQ policy.

There will only be male and female in America. I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and high schools,” the president-elect said at the AmericaFest conference for young conservatives in Phoenix, Arizona.

Trump also emphasized his plans to “keep men out of women’s sports,” adding that “it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.”

