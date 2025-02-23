Late last year, invitation to the launch of the much-anticipated autobiography of General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) entitled – “A Journey in Service” went viral online. It was a teaser to whet the appetite of the general public on the event billed to take place on February, 20 at the Nicon Hilton Hotel, Abuja. To many Nigerians, Babangida ought to have authored many books on Nigeria and a piece on his time as president before now. Therefore, after 32 years he stepped aside of office, one wonders why he chose to write and what it was intended to achieve. Many would argue that, there is no time frame ascribed for leaders to pen down their memories, biographies or autobiographies. However, the same is not applicable to Babangida as timely launch of a book presenting his own side and roles he played as president and commander in chief of the Armed Forces Ruling Council from 1985-1993 was vital to enriching the history of Nigeria and her fascinating political landscape.

It matters to Nigerians to hear from the horse’s mouth who actually won the June 12, 1993 presidential elections and why it was annulled. The introduction of Structural Adjustment Programme and its debilitating effect, the reason for endless transition programme and deliberate shift of deadlines for elections, why his close and childhood friend Mamman Vatsa was roped into a fathom coup and executed, the $12bn gulf oil windfall, other common and major intrigues and power play of that administration. Goodluck Jonathan dropped almost immediately he left office his book, My Transition Hours detailing what transpired during and after the 2015 general elections which he lost even as an incumbent. So also did Obasanjo and other leaders.

General Babangida to many is a paradox. The king-maker role he plays is fast losing relevance. He has lost touch with the Nigerian reality and is almost consigned to the dustbin of history. With the usual pilgrimage to his hilltop residence in Minna dwindling drastically, he has harped on the reason of timing in personal and political relationships and image laundry to reinvent himself even for the last time. Once again, he grabbed the opportunity to mount on the rostrum of the national spotlight with the launch of his book before the sun finally set. The attempt to recover the long-lost opportunity to give account of his stewardship after keeping mum on his locust years as a military president was activated to his advantage.

Although building of a presidential library with the proceeds of the book was wrapped around the event, people wonder why it took so long a time to conceive the idea. It seems the same attitude of accumulation of money and wealth for generational keeps underpinned the vision behind the project. If not why now? A man with his friends rose to power through the barrel of the guns, set Nigeria backward with his poor leadership style and obvious avarice for political power. Then, after 32 years, paid someone to write a book in his name and everyone is on happy mode.

To make matters worse, what formed the bulk of materials for the book were still old documents and speeches showcasing the positions and decisions he took when in government. The autobiography is a slight repetition of almost the accounts of books like “The tale of June 12: Betrayal of the Democratic Rights of Nigerians” authored by Prof. Omo Omoruyi and “Nigeria’s Soldiers of Fortune – The Abacha and Obasanjo Years” by Max Siollun. So, there is nothing new. At no time from 1993 till date was Babangida contrite or apologetic for his actions and decisions in government. The void in IBB’s autobiography – a journey in service is conspicuously evident in the solemn fact that he must weave an unusual escapist narrative around issues bothering on his administration.

Therefore, it was not surprising that the book reinforced the vintage position of Babangida and his adroit belief in the beauty and forms of his notorious actions in government. The addendum to his maradonic style was the bulk passing of faults and irresponsibility’s of his government to the dead in his government who he knows can no longer rise to defend themselves. In effect, the truth is still hidden from public view as it was.

What the nation waited for as a book from IBB was far from this complete hoodwink. Leaders are human beings who falter like any other. Essentially, IBB is not an exception; after all there were landmark positives to his administration which are foundational to the beauty and existence of modern Nigeria. The hallmark of a true leader lies in his humility to accept his mistakes and take responsibility of his actions. Those who leave their marks on the sand of time take the blames, stick to truth and lay it bare for posterity, the interest of the society and humanity in general.

Then over N17bn was generated for a book full of half-truths, innuendoes, blame game and bulk-passing with no clear responsibility taken by the protagonist who took a whole nation on a roller-coaster ride. Worst of all was the fact that the book added no value or insight to the current challenges facing Nigeria. It chose to exculpate Babangida from the wrongs and evils of his own government. Surprisingly, those who claimed to be champions of democracy were present and contributed to the book launch of a man who set Nigeria years backward with his government policies.

We have seen both members of the All-Progressive Congress (APC) and those in Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in an atmosphere of camaraderie, exchanging banters and posing together for photographs. All of them belong to the same elite club where what advances their individual political interests matter most and nothing more. As a young man who gears up to impress your candidate come 2027; take a lesson from the book launch and get sense.

Why do leaders pen down their experiences and actions in government or businesses in books? It is an account which serves as a reference point and or guide to those in power, those who wants to take power and the general public to ponder and leverage on for decision making. Ultimately, it serves as a window for illumination of experiences – good or bad, of hidden truth or lies served for societal caution or recipe by prominent leaders be it in business or government.

Sunday Onyemaechi Eze, Lecturer, Department of Mass Communication and Head Internationalisation and Partnership, Coal City University, Enugu