The Top Three Reasons Why You Should Stop Worrying

These past few days, I have really been drowning in an ocean of worry. Service has ended and I am officially unemployed. And my career path which is filmmaking is not a rosy one. It takes years and years of striving to make it or so I heard. It is not a career that a newbie starts making money from. So, how do I pursue this career, give it my all without hunger tormenting me? How do I achieve these goals I have for myself?

Each day when I wake up in the morning, I am always depressed. I am tired of worrying about these things, what the future holds for me. I have learnt that in as much as we visualize and chase our dreams, most times we can’t control what life will throw at us. So it is important to think constructively and do away with all the worry.

But before I go ahead to give you reasons why you should really stop worrying, I want to be clear about my definition of worry. The Concise Oxford Dictionary defines worry as “give way to anxiety, let the mind dwell on troubles, fret.” That’s what I mean by worry – letting your mind dwell on troubles or on things you can’t control.

Below are some of the reasons why you should really stop worrying;

You would miss out in life

Constantly worrying about the future or putting your mind in things that you can’t control will certainly make you miss out on all the good things life has in stock for you. When you are caught up in the “what-ifs”, it seriously ruins the right now. So instead of thinking about all the things that could go wrong, live in the moment and enjoy all the positive things life has for you. this life is a short one, there is really no point worrying about things that may or may not happen.

Worrying messes with your health;

There is no doubt that constant worry exposes you to health aliments like high blood pressure. When you worry, you would have a hard time focusing, making decision, sleeping and you end up being more stressed out. So it is necessary to take a chill pill and relax. You really can’t come and kill yourself.

Get your ass up and do something

Now, instead of worrying about what the future holds for you, why not get your ass off and do something about it? Fight for the job you want, connect with the people who are important to you. Just use that time you spend worrying to improve your life.

These are the core reasons why you should really stop worrying even though I know that no matter how much we try to keep our heads up above the water and be positive that everything would be fine, it’s not easy not to worry from time to time.

Just know that extensive worry is a waste of energy and time. All a person needs to do is enjoy life, family, job, and every day things. So stop worrying about the future and free yourself from the pressure that anxiety places upon your shoulders. Realize that the future, whatever it is, will take care of itself. Enjoy today and make the most of it! Certainly, everything will fall in place.