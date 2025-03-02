The Subtle Foreign Brainwashing of Nigerian Youths

Has anybody wondered why the generality of the first set of our educated citizens revered the United Kingdom and aped the white Briton? They saw the mode of dressing, manner of speech, behavioural nuances, and general etiquette of the Briton as the epitome of civilisation.

It took some coups and counter-coups, the death of some British-trained political and military leaders, and a civil war, coupled with the British diminishing international political and economic influence on the one hand and the United States of America becoming a world power on the other, for Nigeria to discard the British parliamentary political system and adopt American democracy and “way of life.”

The philosophy of education is a set of values that guide educational decisions and practices. It helps educators understand the nature of knowledge, learning, and teaching. It also helps them consider the moral, social, and political implications of education.

Countries that have become internationally dominant have maintained their hold because of the kind of education they give their children, they mould their brains towards patriotism and belief in the supremacy of their culture. The history they teach, not only to themselves but even to foreigners, is replete with the heroism, real or fake, of their nation’s forefathers. For instance, we were told, “A young Scottish doctor by the name of Mungo Park discovered the River Niger.”

Our early Western (British) trained elite – mostly teachers – were happy to be seen wearing shirts with neckties on khaki shorts and pushing their bicycles about town.

While we are running in circles, thinking of 6-3-3-4 or 12-4 or whatever they come up with, has anyone wondered why some nations with ancient history who still plan on extending their civilisations into many millennia come to other “unfortunate” nations (countries like ours that do not plan for the next generation) “that are backward” and so need assistance from “benevolent” nations to set up schools?

The Turkish-origin school system, under the umbrella of Nigerian TULIP International Colleges, formerly Nigerian Turkish International Colleges (NTIC), is an interesting case study in the art of indoctrination.

Rooted in the late Turkish Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen’s vision, the Fethullah Movement, through the Hizmet Movement, established the Turkish secondary schools, Nile University and Nizamiye Hospital. While Nile and Nizamiye are in Abuja, the secondary schools, established in 1998 and managed by First Surat Group, are in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja, Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Kaduna, and Yobe states.

A typical child in Turkish schools in Nigeria begins learning the Turkish language and culture from the age of 12. By the time such a child finishes secondary education, Turkey, in his eyes, is the ideal country in the world. But the recruit-them-young strategy does not end there, as the movement follows those who have not been whisked off to Turkey for further studies on scholarship to their Nigerian schools.

In towns with universities where products of its colleges are admitted, the movement has acquired hostels called “Lighthouse” solely for the products. Girls’ hostels are supervised by an Abla (aunty in English), while male hostels are managed by an Abi (uncle). They keep them there as a community, care for them, and find ways for extramural classes and what they call Sohbet.

Sohbet, from the Arabic word Suhba (companionship), is a Turkish word for “conversation”, “discussion”, or “chat”, but it can also refer to a cultural tradition in Turkey or an address from a religious leader to a community.

Held for an hour daily, topics are picked for the students to discuss, exchange ideas, and explore their deeper meaning(s) under the guidance of the Abla or Abi, who is Turkish or a Turkish-trained Nigerian, as the case might be.

But such subtle indoctrination of young minds through education in countries that do not know or understand the philosophy behind education is not left to the Gulen Movement alone, a movement doing for Turkey more than what its government is doing for it.

There are no Chinese schools in Nigeria in the form of TULIP, but they did establish Chinese language programmes through the Confucius Institute, which promotes the Chinese language and culture. There are Confucius Institutes at Nnamdi Azikiwe University and the University of Lagos. Some government-run secondary schools in Abuja have “Chinese Corners” teaching what the Confucius Institute teaches. There are also schools based on Saudi and Iranian philosophies.

And this indoctrination is not only limited to their schools here. When you go to study in their lands, you are put through a subtle process that leaves you in awe of them and their invincibility, making you come out a slave to them mentally.

Unlike us, when people from these countries come here to learn our languages and culture, it is done deliberately as a programme by their governments to enter our minds and see how we think to subjugate us further. Know a man’s language and culture, and you know how he thinks or will react to certain issues.

Shortly, Nigeria would become a nation of confused people with foreign interests tearing us at our seams. Those Nigerian Turks, Nigerian Chinese, Nigerian Iranians, Nigerian Saudis, and Nigerian Others would each be competing against themselves and their national interests on behalf of their mentoring nations.

Any structure or government policy would be scrutinised, and depending on who is in a polar position to influence decisions, they would be based on foreign architecture or foreign ideals.

It is high time we define our interests and make them reflect in our education. Currently, our education system, rather than breed patriots who know their country and are willing to die for it, churns out products that aim to become multimillionaires overnight. From school, they learn how to skip the line, cut corners, present “copy and paste” answers, bribe lecturers with all they have, including their bodies, and how to make it through fetishism.

Education is beyond going to school to learn A, B, C, D, two plus two, and states and capitals; it is bigger than a certificate. It is a process that should mould patriots, give them tools for survival, and define a nation, positioning it for longevity. Our survival and future depend on sound, conscious, and deliberate education based on the philosophy of nation first after God.

Hassan Gimba, anipr, is the CEO/Publisher of Neptune Prime.