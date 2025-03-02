Ayo Adesanya Opens Up About Marriage Struggles and Battle with Alcoholism

Veteran Nollywood actress Ayo Adesanya has shared heartbreaking details about her past marriage, revealing that years of abuse led her to alcoholism.

She opened up about her painful experience in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

According to Ayo, her ex-husband was not only physically abusive but also tried to control her career. She recalled how he once threatened to harm her if she continued acting. Despite the abuse, she stayed in the marriage for 10 years, afraid of the shame that would come with leaving.

“Anywhere my ex-husband saw me, he would beat me,” she said. “He beat me so much that I became an alcoholic. But I couldn’t leave because of the shame of people saying I couldn’t keep a man.”

Ayo’s story sheds light on the silent struggles many women face in abusive relationships. Fear, societal pressure, and the stigma around divorce often make it difficult for victims to walk away. Her courage in speaking out is a powerful reminder that no one should endure abuse for the sake of appearances.