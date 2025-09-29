The Maryam Bukar Example

We do not often see women breaking boundaries in our society, especially in a male-dominated Arewa environment where women are too often seen as belonging to the kitchen and the “oza room” (apologies to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR). So, when a woman dares to dream, breaks free and shatters the glass ceiling to actually live that dream, it is only right that we give her her flowers.

Maryam Bukar is one of such women. The 28-year-old spoken word artist, known on stage as Alhanislam, recently made history as the first United Nations Advocate for Peace. At the opening of the UN General Assembly, she was invited to deliver the opening speech, and she did not disappoint. She spoke with power, with grace, and with a voice that carried a strong call for peace. For those who know her journey, it was no surprise. It was the fruit of years of hard work, consistency, and courage.

As I listened to her that day, I could not be prouder as a Nigerian. The sound of her voice in that UN hall was another proud moment for our country. Nigeria may not yet have a permanent seat at the United Nations, but when the world recognises one of our own, that itself is a victory. It strengthens the case for why Nigeria deserves such a seat. Africa deserves to be heard, and no country is better placed to speak for the continent than its giant. Maryam’s voice, in that moment, carried not just her story but the hopes of a nation and a continent.

To grasp how big her achievement is, you must know where she comes from. Arewa, the Hausa word for “North,” is often seen as a place where tradition and culture are deeply rooted. For decades, a woman’s role was limited, first in her father’s house, then in her husband’s. Marriage and motherhood were seen as the only true goals. Education or public speaking were rarely encouraged, and women who tried to go beyond these limits were often mocked or discouraged. It is against this backdrop that Maryam’s story shines. She represents courage, strength, and determination to follow one’s passion.

Her choice of spoken word poetry makes her journey even more remarkable. In Nigeria, poetry is often seen as a hobby, not a serious career. Imagine telling your parents that you want to be a spoken word artist while your peers dream of becoming lawyers or doctors, they would first ask, what does that even mean? But Maryam took it seriously, and she is now a global citizen. I am sure her parents must have felt goosebumps watching their daughter stand proudly on such a global stage.

I became a fan of Maryam after listening to her performance, where she praised former AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina. The way she arranged her words was simply beautiful. Her voice rose and fell like waves, commanding, calming, unforgettable. At that moment in time, I recognised that she had the gift of the gab.

But Maryam’s gift is not just in her words, it is in her heart. At a time when wars and violence are spreading across the world, her voice is a reminder that peace is still possible. Today, with fears of a third world war looming, to borrow the words of late Yusuf Maitama Sule, large on the horizon, due to prolonged conflict in Ukraine and Gaza, her appointment as a UN Global Peace Advocate could not have come at a better time. My hope is that her message did not just go in through the right ear and out through the left of those leaders in the hall. I hope that her message landed in a way that would spur urgent action and change. Because peace is what the world needs most right now.

Her recognition by the United Nations is also good for Nigeria’s image. Too often, our country makes unflattering headlines for corruption, insecurity, or politics. Maryam’s achievement tells a different story instead, certifying that Nigeria is still very much a land of talent, resilience, and creativity. This simply proves that certain portrayals of our culture and positive actions of our people can earn us respect worldwide.

For Arewa women, Maryam’s story is a powerful source of hope. Firstly, it challenges the old idea that a woman’s only role is in the home. It also shows that women can lead, speak, and make an impact without losing sense of who they really are. From Kano to Sokoto, from Katsina to Maiduguri, young girls like Hidayah Mahmud can now point to Maryam Bukar and say: If she can do it, then I can too. That kind of inspiration is priceless.

Her journey is also a reminder of the power of dreams. Many young Nigerians are taught to lower their ambitions to fit into society’s narrow expectations. Maryam refused to do that. She dared to dream, dared to persist, and today she shines on the global stage. Her story teaches us that no dream is too big if you chase it with discipline, courage, and faith.

To me, Maryam is more than an artist or peace advocate. Rather, she is a symbol of the Nigeria we hope for, a Nigeria where talent and passion are rewarded, where young people are supported, and where our voices are heard not only in Africa but across the world. Her example should push our leaders to invest more in the creative industry, to give platforms to young voices, and to understand that even one voice, no matter how small, can echo loudly.

The world may be facing dark times, but voices like Maryam’s remind us that there is still hope. And that even in chaos, words can heal, art can unite, and peace can prevail. For Arewa, she is proof that old stereotypes do not define us. For Nigeria, she is proof that our greatness is not only in oil, population, or politics, but in the strength of our people. And for the world, she is a reminder that peace will always be possible if we listen to those who call for it.

For the young girls of Arewa and beyond, Maryam Bukar is living proof that dreams are valid, limits can be broken, and voices, no matter where they rise from, can be heard across the world. And for Nigeria, her example is a call to support such voices, because in them lies the true strength of our nation.

