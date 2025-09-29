spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 29, 2025 - 11:33 AM

Conte Brushes Off De Bruyne Frustration After Napoli Defeat to Milan

Sports
— By: Ken Ibenne

Conte Brushes Off De Bruyne Frustration After Napoli Defeat to Milan

With more drama than just the result, Napoli suffered its first league loss under Antonio Conte. Kevin De Bruyne, who scored a penalty to momentarily tie the game against AC Milan, was replaced in the 73rd minute and did not conceal his irritation.

The Belgian walked right to the bench, bypassing his coach, which set off controversy around a probable breakup.

 

Conte denied any hints of conflict, saying that his choice was entirely strategic. He urged that he required fresh legs to breach Milan’s tight defense and insisted he hoped De Bruyne’s resentment was about the result rather than the substitution alone.

Saying that modifications were done with the team’s greatest interest in mind, the coach made it very clear he won’t be distracted by sideline emotions.

 

Napoli’s leadership is not reading too much into the conversation despite the outburst. De Bruyne is still one of Conte’s most trusted players, club insiders said, but the team’s packed calendar and defensive issues are pushing the coach to rotate frequently.

Conte seems to be preoccupied with correcting Napoli’s defensive problems instead of dealing with player complaints.

 

With Amir Rrahmani sidelined until mid-October and Alessandro Buongiorno out for several weeks, Napoli’s backline is stretched thin. That gives Conte few alternatives and demands a lot of Juan Jesus and Sam Beukema as his sole appropriate center-backs.

For other defenders, suspensions and tiredness have just deepened the crisis, resulting in breaks Conte confessed have been expensive in recent games.

 

Conte praised his team’s quality against a strong Milan side even in defeat, noting Napoli’s chances and resiliency. He also pointed out that giving up too many goals had developed into a disturbing trend and promised to focus on rebuilding defensive stability—a hallmark of his teams.

 

Attention next turns to the Champions League, where Napoli will battle Sporting CP on October 1. Having a weakened defense, Conte is relying on his younger players to step up and keep the team in competition.

A strong showing in Europe could give Napoli the lift they need to stabilize their season and calm down the buzz around Conte’s choices.

Previous article
The Maryam Bukar Example
Next article
Nigerian SEC Raises Alarm on AI-Powered Investment Scams
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Nigerian SEC Raises Alarm on AI-Powered Investment Scams

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has raised a...

The Maryam Bukar Example

Zayd Ibn Isah Zayd Ibn Isah -
We do not often see women breaking boundaries in...

Chelsea Stand Firm on Maresca’s Future Amid Mixed Results

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Chelsea's board has reaffirmed its faith in Enzo Maresca...

Otedola Sues for N1 Billion Over False Subsidy Allegations

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has confirmed that the...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Nigerian SEC Raises Alarm on AI-Powered Investment Scams

Business 0
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has raised a...

The Maryam Bukar Example

Opinions 0
We do not often see women breaking boundaries in...

Chelsea Stand Firm on Maresca’s Future Amid Mixed Results

Sports 0
Chelsea's board has reaffirmed its faith in Enzo Maresca...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x