The Four Culprits Against Millions of Children

The actual culprits are varying in the billions, and the actual victims may be in the tens or hundreds of millions, but poetic license must include titles. By ‘four’ I mean four types of culprits and millions can represent even billions in some art of writing.

Two billion can be called two thousand millions. Anyway, I am up in the middle of the ‘night’ to help raise awareness on the millions of neglected children on even basic education. Few months ago, I wrote the ‘Top four universal targets’, and among them was ‘mandatory education up to age 20 or at least 18. Since it fell on largely deaf ears, I am here to blow a stronger trumpet and call you towards repentance. Millions of parents may be the primary culprits, refusing to educate their children for different illusory reasons. The second secondary culprits are the political leaders.

The third culprits are the social leaders. Then the fourth culprits are the billions of adults who are yet to strongly urge for the children, so the Angels, God, or the Godly can charge them with indifference to a neglected child or children. Our gratitude to education, our parents, or those who help educate us cannot be mere ‘thank you’, but extending that favor universally… Every single one of us can at least urge, so repent by sharing or writing better than I do.

Once we agree that human beings without education are not much different from the animals, then only the worst of us will explicitly deny humans education. Implicit denials of education are also a huge crime, and can vary from high cost to other exclusionary tactics. Blaming the culprits can make it too long, so how do we confront the culprits? Simple gentle education through ads can convince millions of mistaken parents. Milder ads with up to imprecations will convince many more millions. Then, punishments up to imprisonment will take care of the rest.

Simple gentle Ads: ‘Good parents send their children to school, not just for money, but because education largely helps on character uplifting, health, and even wealth. So bad parents refuse children education, sometimes to work them prematurely as ‘child labor’, or just abandon them in low fun…’. Perhaps a pretty girl+ can make the above a video, if influencers care?

Milder ads: Animals and some humans minimally care about children and may neglect needed education. Human life is a lot more than food, so if parents who do not pay child support should go to prison, then parents who refuse to pay reasonable ‘school fees’ should go to prison. Keep them in prison, so they do not make more babies as a burden to other caring beings and God. We demand our lawmakers and beyond to make better laws and enforce them, or God’s curse be upon the negligent parents, but also the government officials that ignore such sins between creatures. Since the children cannot fight for their rights, then we the caring adults must fight for them more than we fight for women…

The political leaders have educated all their children and are the authorities that can educate and punish the guilty parents. Human evolution was almost without choice on making babies, but now we have multiple ways of controlling our birth rate. So our leaders must help in birth control more than they build roads for their educated children to enjoy. A leader must be gauged beyond what they have done for the upper or middle class, but for what they meaningfully offer the lowest class and their children.

Although I understand the spirit of altruism, it is not true that citizens should not ask what their country can do for them. Citizens have rights and among them is the right to be educated, and that responsibility must go up to the government in providing availability and affordability. In a global village, we should demand such beyond our country, from educating, loaning, to even punishment. By loaning, I mean the richest countries should not loan expensive roads and bridges for the elite, but first help build schools towards universal access, and punish leaders who are defiant or refuse reasonable efforts. By punishment I mean regions and up to the UN must facilitate the extraditing of death-beat parents where school fees are neglected. Many countries now have ‘free’ basic education, but the slashing of education budget by Trump may very well lead to state or district shouldering of cost, then eventually parents to directly shoulder the cost.

The Social leaders are the third level culprits who can help with at least educating the masses and pressuring politicians towards the debate. Youssou Ndure of Senegal or xyz of your country can make songs about it. Educating his children and paying for a thousand children does not exempt him or xyz from ‘exhorting each other to truth’ to help the children. Dangote, Muhamed Jah or xyz of the Gambia or your country can run ads or even sponsor private bills. We should not forward excuses like ‘how about if the government does not enforce the laws’. The ads will pressure governments and some parents, thus helping millions in some countries. Some governments will enforce the laws or subsequent governments may do. You do your level and the Angels will bear witness on your behalf, or you murmur to be charged with ‘dumb’ and indifference to the neglected children?

The billions of ordinary folks like you can share or write better than me on it? Then the politicians must debate it and some may act. Dangote, Mo Ibrahim, Youssou Ndure, etc may also have never thought about it from such perspective, so you have to share until they learn, to possibly care. God chooses one to help thousands, millions, or billions.

History taught us how few whites in the u.s made laws to deny blacks education. Evolution taught us that the best of whites contribute to the education of almost every African+ leader, me, you, and how many? Few decades ago, the Gambia went from ‘free’ education in the colonial era to ‘minimal fees’ when President Barrow , myself , and many others went to school. The about five or ten dollars our parents paid was not enough, but who else paid for our education? Again, I am not interested in long praises to our parents or the ‘good’ westerners that helped and ignored the neighbor or relative who refused children education, but how can we care for every child and punish parents where need be. By extension, I expect everyone beyond the western world to fight for the children or shut-up forever.

In some countries, we still lack enough schools. Again, the primary responsibilities may be on the governments, but I think social leaders must urge governments and/or crowd fund towards such realization. Small poor Gambia has thousands of neglected children on formal education — some of them are in the traditional hard camps to poorly learn one book in low ways; some are in child labor in the farms or so called trades. Every child deserves basic literacy before learning so called trades. Otherwise, they often poorly perform their work, find it harder to upgrade in a fast changing world, and may ignorantly over thank luck, while ignorantly dismiss how the education of others significantly contributes to their ‘limited’ success, beyond clients. How many of them prefer educated clients?

Thanks to ‘terrible’ Yahya Jammeh, the Gambia largely has enough schools, except some children are still in the afternoon towards evening classes. So there is still a lot of work to be done, beyond pressuring parents, and the Barrow administration is certainly not impressive on that so far. Parents should not quickly pull children from school on the excuse of ‘poor performance’ and hard camps must be set up for the about five percent defiant teenagers. Otherwise, if even two percent of such become criminals, society is partly to blame. Once the law clearly says: mandatory education up to age 20 or 18, many more children will be a lot more focused to avoid harder camps, or bank on luck towards Europe+.

Nigeria reportedly has millions of such neglected children and I do not know if they have even enough schools. It was mainly the neglected children who are now snatching children from schools. We should not repeat the mistakes of the colonizers, nor that of our parents to focus on your children. Besides urging the governments to use the natural resources to give the children learning opportunities, all or most loans should be towards universal education. Rich countries like Saudi Arabia must be reminded: ‘May God pay those who build schools more than those who build Mosques and Churches.’ Inside such schools, there can be Mosques or Churches. I fully support president Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso in reportedly reminding MBS the importance of schools over Mosques as help. The first word in the Quhr-aahn was ‘learn’ (ihqrah), and ch.96 further reads ‘who teaches man what he never knew’.

That ‘never knew’ includes knowledge of the Americans who rebuilt the ‘Kaabah’ in Mecca, it includes making aircraft that help beyond pilgrimage, it includes even better-looking Mosques than where Muhammad (pbuh) prayed. Yes! One can pray on the outside of a Mosque and be accepted, but we all rather have nicer mosques/’prayer areas’ even in our compounds. So let Saudi Arabia spend at least 100 billion dollars on schools, including universities if they are grateful and truly believe in helping the poor and in the spirit of the Quhr-aahn, including conscience. It can be a gift or loan, but invest in the poor, not just the rich or u.s. While the Jews invested billions in u.s universities, Many Saudis and some of their black+ students were discouraging any education that is not Arabic.

While the Christians were building schools in poor Gambia, the Saudis+ were repeating their sins or focusing on Mosque building and pilgrimage. It was the Christians that built St. Peter’s high school where my orphaned cousin, Amadou Gigo, went to, then to GTTI. Recently, the same Amadou Gigo built a nicer Mosque than the Average Saudi sponsors. My point is ‘thanks to Christian schools or education, that many Mosques are built without direct Saudi money. Of course conventional school is not necessarily ‘Christian’ school, but Godly schooling. When you go learn Carpentry, building, engineering, etc to help yourself and/or others, you are still on the road of the conscientious Lord.

Although I am not opposed to my brother Amadou Gigo or Muhammed Jah building Mosques, I urge them to pressure our president beyond helping every child gain formal education, and also to help build higher educational places. Again, I pray to God to reward those who build universities over those who build Mosques, Churches, Synagogues, and other places of worship. Learning is part of our religion, but so is ‘exhorting each other to truth’. Do not be happy with what you are doing, including the giving of scholarships, but humbly listen as God inspires me to call you for good, to repent. Do not wait for others to build schools, then you sponsor a few. Help make learning centers available and affordable to even the laborer, but honestly tell the laborers to stop making babies they cannot care for. Let all governments give an estimate of how much it will cost to educate and care for children. So many verses were misinterpreted and the ‘ million to billion dollar interpretation contest’ may greatly help humankind through vivid contrasting.

Remember when I said: ‘Big devils deny you fun, bigger devils deny you work, and biggest devils deny you learning opportunities’? Well, the reverse is also true. The real God and the best of Angels are eager to help you on learning, within and beyond species. Since humans have limitations on teaching animals much, then shame on a person whose love is limited to one or how many races? A bigger shame to a person who loves only his or her country, or tribe, but expects Angels or different species to care for them? Such mandatory education will help poor Americans+ more than DEI and mandatory military drafts. Again, implicit denial comes in different forms. Learning is much bigger than education, but education is where humans can evidently help each other and education tends to facilitate easier higher learning+ up to with God. There are aspects of learning that no human can give or deny you, but we must limit our discussion.

Furthermore, I hope Traore and others legalize hemp to build thousands of Mosques and universities at a fraction of the present cost. From hemp steel to hemp wood, education towards thinking can help establish great factories in Africa, many of which are looked down upon today. So feel free to translate my article in any language, turn to audio/video, share, and may God forgive those who repent and bless us to satisfaction on earth and beyond. Do you fight for the adults and indifferently neglect the children on the basics? Parental responsibilities come before any parental rights. Feel free to use private schools, but neglecting children must be seen as among the top implicit sins between creatures and dealt with. Have you ever shared or spoken up for such children on Social or mainstream media? They deserve attention more than LGBTQ+, FGM, etc, but each has limited rights, then reasonable responsibilities. May God bless us through Showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer.

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn