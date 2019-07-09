The Curse That Comes With Following Your Dreams

A lot of times, I have had friends chat me up and tell me stuffs like, “Ann, you inspire me a lot with the way you are chasing your dreams”. “I look at you going after what you love, and I am inspired to do same”. I read these messages and smile. Sure it makes me feel good. I mean, the fact that you are a source of inspiration to many is enough to keep one going right?

Most people see my posts on social media. I am all happy and excited going after my dreams; shooting short films, attending film festivals; taking master classes and shits like that. It can actually be fun chasing your dreams but mehn, to be honest, “Goals and dreams are hard and accomplishing them is a very exhausting journey”. Sometimes it is not as if you are not trying but it’s just one inch at a time. I go on Instagram and I see young filmmakers like me doing stuffs; working with top people in the movie industry; gaining a lot of recognition for their work, while someone somewhere is still pricing me 5k to write a script and even claiming right on it because I am upcoming. Kai! This life is not fair, I swear.

Like, there are days I feel so discouraged. There are days I stare at myself in the mirror and wonder if I am making the right choice, ditching my wig and gown for a script and camera. There are days my head is filled with a lot of “What ifs”. But well, nobody ever said that the ride was going to be an easy one.

On the dream chasing journey, there are times when you will feel as though you are still way back there at the start and everyone is passing you by. Some days you feel so discouraged that you want to cry.

Go ahead and cry. Yes, you read that right. Cry but don’t sit back; rather dry your eyes. Wash your face and keep on going. This is not an easy ride sweetheart. Always remember that.

Don’t tell me you are tired. Don’t tell me you want to give up on that dream because it is exhausting chasing it. Don’t tell me you don’t have it in you to want something more for your life. None of us is getting out of the world alive so what is that thing holding you back from living the life you always dreamed of?

On days when you feel like giving up, please reach down inside yourself and remember the reason you started this. Find the will to keep going because if you don’t, oh well, you might spend the rest of your life battling with regrets. And the only thing worse than giving up is wishing that you didn’t.

Errmm..as I am writing this, I am also motivating myself. I mean, it’s not as if I have achieved much. I am still young and trying to get on my feet but I think it would be selfish of me to go through this journey without bringing some people along with me. The more I inspire and motivate you to make conscious effort to follow your dreams, the more I feel motivated to keep pushing.

So dear dream chaser, as we go through this journey together, can you please do me these little favours;

When it comes to your dreams, no is not an answer. The word no is not an excuse to quit rather let it remind you to slow down a bit and reevaluate where you are or probably take an alternative route. If you can’t get through the front door, try the window. But just make sure you get in.

Whatever dream you have, whether big or small, you have to decide to pursue them no matter how ridiculous and stupid people find it as long as it makes you happy and you are not hurting anyone. It is your dream and you are allowed to chase them.

If you have given up or you are yet to start, can you please start today, like this very minute? Promise me you will reach for that big stuff. Stop trying to play safe. It’s not as if we are leaving this earth alive sef, so what’s the big deal? Live life to its fullest jaree. Remember, there is a huge different between living and merely existing.