The Cross and the Crescent: One Destiny, One Demand — Justice

Apostle & Nation Builder

I. Introduction: The Call from the Book

Abraham the Father of Faith, was neither a Christian nor A Muslim!

He was the one in whom, “The Seed” that will bless the Nations of the earth was promised. The question is are you a seed of Abraham by the blessing you are to the nation?

The Qur’an calls Christians and Jews Ahl al-Kitab — People of the Book. It is a divine acknowledgment of shared revelation and moral ancestry.

> “Say, O People of the Scripture, come to a word common between us and you…”

— Qur’an 3:64

This is not a call to war, but to dialogue, to reason, and to the justice that lies at the heart of all divine instruction.

If Allah commanded dialogue with the People of the Book, why then do some of His servants reject peace, embrace violence, and weaponize faith for political conquest? The bloodshed in Nigeria is not holy war; it is political manipulation in religious garments, a struggle for dominance, masquerading as devotion.

II. Our Case is Not Israel and Palestine

Let it be clear: Nigeria’s tragedy is not a war between two nations. Ours is a conflict of ethnic nationalities hiding under the cloak of religion to subjugate others. Over three hundred ethnic communities — Christian, Muslim, and traditional alike — have been dragged into cycles of terror, displacement, and silent extermination.

The cry of genocide in Nigeria is not a diplomatic exaggeration; it is a factual reality. What we face is a systematic attempt by violent ideologues and their political backers to cleanse entire regions of Christian populations from which the state looked away until it became our common “inheritance”. Death now walks from the forest to the villages and streets of Nigeria cities with AK47 without asking who is a Christian and who is not before it brings down.

III. The Legal Truth: Genocide Under the Law

In international law, genocide is defined by Article II of the 1948 Genocide Convention as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a religious, ethnic, or national group.

When examined under these legal lenses, Nigeria meets every criterion:

Killing members of the group: Christmas church bombings, village massacres, and targeted assassinations. We ain’t denying that the Muslims have unfortunately shared out of this experience. But we need not interrogate the ethnicity of such Muslims to bring the message home.

Let’s continue with listing our meeting the legal standard for our experience to be designated as genocide.

Causing serious bodily and mental harm: Rape, torture, and psychological terror.

Inflicting conditions of destruction: Displacement, starvation, and land occupation.

Preventing births: Forced marriages, sexual slavery, and religious conversions.

Transferring children: Abduction and indoctrination of minors.

These are not coincidences; they are patterns. The same script has been executed from Chibok to Mangu, from Agatu to Bokkos. The evidence is public and overwhelming.

IV. Beyond Blame: The Call to Dialogue

But I do not write to declare war. I write to avert it.

I come as an emissary of peace, on behalf of Christians in Nigeria, to our Muslim brothers and sisters — to demand dialogue on the way forward. We must reject violence as an answer to grievance, and manipulation as a path to power.

Fairness is the foundation of faith. Injustice is rebellion against God, whether it comes from a mosque or a church.

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 elections, fairness must again be demanded of all political parties. The presidential ticket must reflect both faiths. The time has come to say, with courage: Muslim/Christian or Christian/Muslim — the balance must return.

V. The Fruits of the Muslim-Muslim Ticket

Since May 29th, 2023, what extraordinary national benefit has Nigeria gained from the Muslim-Muslim ticket? Have we grown in unity, or deepened in distrust?

The intent was to test political pragmatism, but the result is deepening polarization. Governance has become the domain of suspicion, and religion has become the unspoken divide.

A multi-religious nation cannot survive on the arithmetic of exclusion. It is time to restore the moral equation that once gave Nigeria her peace — balance in faith and fairness in power.

VI. A Plea to Faith Leaders

Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, your reaction to my legal brief on genocide reached me, Sir, if indeed more Muslims have lost their lives to the carnage than Christians, why won’t you lead all respected Muslim leaders, to join in this moral dialogue for the soul of the nation at ending the killing s. Let the mosque rise with the church in one united voice for justice and peace.

I appeal to Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, whose voice has never failed the cause of conscience; to Prophet Isa El-Buba, whose fire of truth must not go dim; to Pastor E. A. Adeboye, whose lion heart must roar once again for national justice; and to the warriors of prayer at MFM, who must now pair prayer with public engagement.

We are not enemies. We are co-heirs of this land — Creatures, who will all, one day, stand before God to give account of our stewardship to humanity, bound by one Constitution, and accountable to one future.

VII. The Wisdom of Prof. Muftau Yinusa

In response to my legal brief, my old classmate and fellow nation builder, Prof. Muftau Yinusa, said:

> “This is dividing us. The genocide is between the politicians and the people. It is all the people that should rise up against them.”

He is right in a way. The bloodshed is not between Islam and Christianity — it is between greedy politicians and powerless citizens. The poor of faith are dying while the powerful feast together, unbothered by the graves they have dug in our hearts.

If indeed this is a war between the politicians and the people, then let the people — Muslim, Christian, and traditionalist alike — unite to defeat the evil that wears both turbans and cassocks without a conscience.

VIII. One Destiny, One Demand — Justice

The Cross and the Crescent do not have to clash. They can bend toward each other to form a bridge — a bridge of justice over the valley of hate, leading Nigeria into her destiny.

There is only One God, who gave us one nation, and one moral duty: to make peace the politics of our time and justice the foundation of our democracy.

Let us not wait until our children no longer know which side of faith they belong to — because both sides have failed to protect them.

Let dialogue begin. Let fairness return. Let justice reign — between the mosque and the church, between the Crescent and the Cross, between the people and their power-drunk politicians.

Let’s stand together to demand a balance ticket from all political parties.

Only then will Nigeria rise again, not as Muslim or Christian, but as a nation healed by truth and united by justice.