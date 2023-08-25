The Best Breakfast Time for Weight Loss – Dietitians

What is the Best Time to Eat Breakfast in order to Lose Weight?

According to Dieticians, what you eat is more important than when you eat it—however, there can be an interrelation between when you eat and what you end up eating (and how you feel afterward) – Emily Lawrence of Parade Health, speaks to registered dieticians.

Based on Jessica DeGore, RD’s explanation, “The body is highly intuitive and makes sure the delivery of nutrients matches up with when our body needs them the most,… Meal timings are like puzzle pieces that our body fits together to keep everything running smoothly, both in relation to the clock on the wall and the other things happening in our day.”

Hence, keeping mealtimes consistent may be more important than the specific times they are eaten.

“Eating at consistent times most days of the week helps keep your circadian rhythm more regulated,” DeGore explained. “Circadian rhythm manages body processes, from sleep-wake cycles to hormone production. When you eat, you’re essentially sending a signal to your body about what time it is and what it should be doing.”

Shelbie Greenville, RD and owner of Mindful Nutrition Consulting, explains that: “Eating small, consistent meals helps to increase fiber content and overall nutrient variety, while also preventing energy slumps or brain fog to ensure you’re ready to tackle whatever the day throws your way.”

Generally, most experts suggest that it’s best to eat breakfast one to two hours after waking up, or about 12 hours after your last meal. Therefore, “If you wait too late in the day to eat breakfast, you might notice yourself feeling extra hungry at breakfast and beyond,” Miranda Galati, MHSc, RD, at Real Life Nutritionist advises. “When you wake up, your tank is low and your body is in need of a blood sugar boost, so if you delay breakfast too long, you might find your body is screaming for fuel when you finally sit down to eat.”

Rachel Dyckman, RD, points out that, not only may you be extra hungry later, but you may also feel sluggish subsequently—and the ways you take to combat that can affect you if you aren’t careful.

She also adds that “If you’re a coffee drinker, having your morning coffee on an empty stomach can be irritating and lead to gastrointestinal symptoms… [although this isn’t the case for everyone].

Kim Shapira, MS, RD, and Trimly Nutritional Coach explain, “Eating first thing in the morning, [and] being hungry pumps your metabolism. It literally creates a movement in your digestive system that activates many, many parts of your body… When we don’t eat, we don’t have this activation. Eating turns up the heat, or your metabolism, making you more metabolic.”

In losing weight, Blanca Garcia, RD at Health Canal, says that when you eat breakfast within your first hour of waking up, this will help you feel like your hunger is satisfied throughout the day, so may be less likely to snack on something unhealthy later.

Kim Shapira advises that you should “be hungry when you eat, and if you aren’t getting hungry, make some changes so you do.” In addition, “try eating your last meal three to six hours before bed, get more steps in your day, wake up rested, and at the same time every day, work on your sleep schedule. Be active—the more activity you do the faster your metabolism, [and] the hungrier you will be. Hunger is your best friend, it’s a sign your body is working well.”

According to Mindy Haar, Ph.D., RD, Assistant Dean, New York Institute of Technology’s School of Health Professions, “Eating before work or school with a breakfast that includes whole grains, protein from plant sources such as nuts, seeds, and legumes, or animal sources such as low-fat dairy or moderate amounts of eggs, fruit, and/or vegetables can be wonderful if your schedule and routine allow for that.”

Cara Harbstreet, RD at Street Smart Nutrition, says “One option is to rethink what a meal must be. You can provide your body with nutrients and energy with a large snack, a liquid meal like a smoothie or protein shake, or graze through the first part of your day until you hit lunchtime. These adjustments ensure you’re meeting your needs without feeling like you have to force down food.”

Although most experts agree that skipping breakfast isn’t a great idea for most people, “Intermittent fasting may be beneficial for individuals with certain medical conditions, like Type 2 diabetes. {However], you should always consult your medical team first to make sure it is safe for you,” Rachel Dyckman says. “Some individuals find that they do just fine without breakfast, and that is perfectly okay. If you find that skipping breakfast doesn’t impact your energy levels, lead to overeating later on, or make it difficult to meet your nutrient needs each day, then you may do just fine without it… If you skip breakfast, it {will] be wise to consider eating an earlier lunch and having a healthy afternoon snack to keep your energy up.