Thank You So Much Burna Boy- Cubana Chief priest’s Alleged Baby Mama

The alleged baby mama of Nigerian renowned businessman, Okechukwu Pascal aka Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Mutimu, has taken to social media to appreciate singer Burna Boy for fulfilling his promise to send help to her and her son.

Hellen insisted that herself and Cubana Chiefpriest had a sex@ul encounter three years ago that resulted to the birth of her two-year-old son.

However, Chiefpriest has not acknowledged the boy neither has he taken up responsibility.

Recall that last week, Chiefpriest and Burna Boy had a spat on social media.

During their spat, Burna Boy asked for Hellen to reach out to one of his aides to help her and her son.

This was after he watched a video of Hellen appealing to Nigerians to come to her aid as she and her son are going through hardship.

In the video, she shared on her official Instagram page on January 12, Helen, noted that Burna Boy kept all his promises.

“Thank you so much Burna Boy for fulfilling what you promised me and my son. I am overwhelmed. I have provided the necessary documents.” She stated.

