Thai Soldier who killed at least 26 shot dead in mall

A soldier with a grudge gunned down 26 people and wounded 57 in Thailand’s worst shooting spree before he was fatally shot inside a mall in the country’s northeast on Sunday, officials said.

Officials said the soldier angry over a financial dispute first killed two people and then went on a far bloodier rampage Saturday, shooting as he drove to a busy mall where shoppers fled in terror.

“The police have killed the perpetrator and rescued eight hostages. Some were wounded,” said a member of the security sources who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The death was confirmed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

“Thank you police and army for ending the situation. Shooter shot dead!!!” Anutin said in a post on Facebook.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who visited the injured in hospital on Sunday, said the gunman killed 26 people and wounded 57.

The suspect seized arms and ammunition from the camp before taking a Humvee-type vehicle.

He then opened fire at a number of sites before arriving at Terminal 21 at about 18:00 local time (11:00 GMT).

Local media footage appeared to show the suspect getting out of his vehicle and firing shots as people fled.