Termites ate my School Certificate – CJN Tanko Muhammad

Details have emerged that the new Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, has no school certificate at the moment as he claimed that termites have eaten up the credential.

An affidavit which Tanko Muhammad, the new Chief Justice of Nigeria submitted to the Senate last week ahead of his confirmation as the head of the Supreme Court, revealed claims of termites destroying his primary school certificate.

He alleged that his documents were destroyed beyond recovery, following a termite invasion at his Bauchi State home in 1998. “No portion of the certificate was salvaged,” Mr Muhammad said.

It was further learnt that the new Supreme court head swore the affidavit on February 13, 2002, while he was a judge at the Jos Division of the Court of Appeal and before he became a Supreme Court judge in 2007.

Justice Tanko Mohammed was sworn-in today as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Buhari, following a senate confirmation.